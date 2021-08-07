Cancel
Gonzaga's Quinn Rowe commits to Tennessee

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Quinn Rowe has committed to play for the University of Tennessee men’s rugby team.

Rowe comes to Tennessee from Maryland, where he attended Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C.

He hails from Chevy Chase, Maryland, a suburb of Washington, D.C.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Rowe plays the lock position.

Rowe also played football at Gonzaga where he was an offensive lineman, playing both guard and tackle.

Tennessee’s men’s rugby team kicks off the 2021-22 season with its Old Boys Weekend on Aug. 28 at Tennessee Rugby Park. Kick off is slated for 1 p.m. EDT.

