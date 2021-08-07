2814 Hovis Ct

This move-in-ready ready home is spacious and charming! It is on a lovely corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. The large living room has big, bright windows, and a beautiful fireplace. Windows are vinyl, thermal throughout. The kitchen has an open pantry, stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator, that stays in the home! There are hardwoods in the living room and dining room, on the main level, as well as upstairs in the bedrooms. The primary bedroom has an attached, updated full bathroom and extra space for a reading nook. The hall bath has a shower over a tub and has been gorgeously updated! Downstairs is the perfect space for a playroom, TV room, or office. There is a half bath and laundry room in this area too. Washer and dryer stay! From here you can walk right out to the patio and flat, fully-fenced back yard, with a shed that stays. Through the 2-car, side entry garage, you can go down to a BONUS space in the sub-basement. There is a partial finish in one portion that is waiting for your ideas and personal touches. There is plenty of unfinished space for storage too. The 30-year roof is only 10 years old. The AC is 4 and the furnace was brand new just 8 months ago. Come take a look at this wonderful house and fall in love. Welcome home! ***OPEN HOUSE on SUNDAY 8/8 from 1:00 to 3:00***