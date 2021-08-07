Cancel
Real Estate

2814 Hovis Ct

jollyrealtygroup.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesireable Southampton Neighborhood! This beautiful home has so much to offer. Enjoy your morning coffee on the large rocking chair front porch with spectacular view. Or sit around the pool and enjoy the sun. Bright kitchen with breakfast area. Large living room with fireplace that is great for entertaining. Screened porch over looking huge backyard and pool area.4 bedrooms and 4 baths. Kitchen and Baths have been updated. Feel like you are in the country with city perks. This is a must see.

www.jollyrealtygroup.com

Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

505 Picadilly Circle

Remarkable condition with lots of upgrades in the media section. Truly a beautiful street in this convenient neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths, windows, roof, HVAC, rock accents added on fireplace and exterior gable, oversized garage with a double width roll up door, dry cellar for mechanical access, three large bedrooms, den and living room, sunroom off the kitchen which serves as a breezeway from garage to home, all enclosed and heated and cooled as part of the HLA.
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

1020 Railroad Ave

2 bedroom 2 bath bungalow home on approximately .249 acre lot in City of Shelby. Home is built with an open floor plan & has neutral colors throughout. The floors are wood laminate except baths which are tile. The living room has a fireplace with gas logs. The kitchen has a center island with breakfast bar & butcher block top. The refrigerator remains. The master bedroom has two closets & a fireplace which is plumbed for gas logs (but has no logs). The master bath is spacious & has dual vanities & a large tile walk-in shower. The laundry area is in Bath 2. The washer & dryer remain. The home has a covered rocking chair front porch which a great place for relaxing. There is a 2-tiered rear deck which is a great place for entertaining or just relaxing. The back yard has a privacy fence.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

2325 N Lakeway Ct

Beautiful 3 bed 3 bath, Large open floorplan patio home in West Wichita. Main floor master with large master bathroom featuring separate tub and shower and walk-in closet. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, main floor laundry, large family room with wet bar in basement large bedroom, bathroom and large walk-in closet, with plenty of storage! Peaceful lake views Walk through the 3D Tour and schedule your showing of this maintenance free patio home today!
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

416 Tamarack Ln , #416

BEAUTIFUL must see 2 bedroom,2.5 bath Townhouse w/ garage~1st floor offers newly finished hardwood flooring throughout hallway, living room, dining area and kitchen~granite countertops and upgraded cherry cabinets; gas fireplace~Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered deck (trex decking and vinyl railings) overlooking greenery/common area~More living space in the large finished lower level which can be used for game room, exercise, playroom, office or whatever you desire and offers closets galore, laminate wood flooring and laundry room. Second floor offers a huge Master Suite with electric fireplace~could make it 3 bdrm home~walk in closet with organizers, master bath with jacuzzi tub; large 2nd bedroom,balcony and alcove for office~The Gables is a great community which abuts the Ames Nowell State Park offering a clubhouse, fitness, tennis/basketball,putting green~Updates:newly refinished hardwood flooring, new water tank, painting throughout~Nothing to do but move in!
Real Estatejollyrealtygroup.com

503 Paradise Circle

Unbelievable views from this fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath waterfront home located on a quiet cove opening to the main channel, the best of both worlds. Enjoy entertaining and lake living on this level lot with tons of outdoor living space; recently updated kitchen, covered porch, huge patio, and floating dock. You'll love the easy living open floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring, spacious great room opening to cook's kitchen that will impress any home chef. From Stainless Steel appliances to spacious kitchen bar, this kitchen has it all. Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on your covered porch with fantastic views of scenic Lake Wylie, or entertain in the huge lake facing den with fireplace and wet bar. Live the lake lifestyle you have always dreamed of in beautiful Belmont, with a small town feel, but oh-so convenient to uptown Charlotte.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

429 S Terrace Dr

Beautiful, brick, charming College Hill home. Everything possible has been done to this College Hill charmer. Upon entering the impressive foyer, you will find mahagony crowing molding including 4 arched doorways and a large impressive stone fireplace. Kitchen featuring soapstone countertops and a lovely breakfast nook with original builtins and leaded glass. Main floor office surrounded by windows flooding in daylight, main floor half bath with floor to ceiling modern tile. Formal and stately large dining room for hosting family gatherings. Up the banister and stairs you will find three bedrooms and two full bathrooms including a master on suite recently added (2016). Large master with fireplace, two closets and marble countertops in bath. In the basement there is a second family room plus full bathroom added 2018 and another fireplace. In the backyard, a sprinkler system, sod and a brick patio have all been professionally installed. Gorgeous landscaping surrounds the home. The two car garage has newly poured concrete. There is nothing missed in this well cared for home on a quiet cut-de-sac in south College Hill.
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

125 Sisters CT

Designer Showcase! This newly built and barely lived in Summerhill Home will not disappoint! Stunning upgrades and finishes throughout! 5 bedrooms (including a ground floor suite), 4.5 bathrooms has a great modern open floor plan. The gourmet kitchen is open to the dining and spacious living room with fireplace. Adjoined is almost 600sf of covered outdoor living space where you can entertain all year long! Cozy up to the outdoor fireplace & TV, outdoor kitchen and dining area with beautiful views of the mountains! The owners suite includes a balcony with views, built in bookshelves and desk, a luxurious bathroom and walk in closet. Wide plank flooring throughout the home with a dramatic post and cable staircase. An abundance of natural light exudes throughout. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac yet close to town! Gorgeous landscaping by Hildebrand and room for a pool if desired. Must see to appreciate all the well-appointed details of this home!
Real Estatereecenichols.com

15433 S Brookfield Street

Cozy two story home on a quiet cul-de-sac with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath that is move-in ready. This open concept home with vaulted ceilings has a good-sized kitchen with granite transformation counter tops, pantry and nearly floor to ceiling windows in the dining area looking out to the back yard. The steps/landing going out to the patio is newer and made from Trex, that will never rot. The great room has built-in bookshelves on both sides of the fireplace. The laundry room is located right off the kitchen with plenty of space to hang and fold cloths. The master bathroom has a ceramic tile floor, double vanity and walk-in closet along with separate tub and shower. The basement is full, wired with overhead lighting and ready for your preferred finish.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

1020 E Madapalla Ct

Here is your true 2 story castle just on over 1 acre country view, you won't feel cramped in this this lovely 3-bedroom 2.5 bath home, all of the rooms are generous in size, in one of the bedrooms rooms you'll find a hideaway loft that can be used for play or storage, the master suite has a walk out deck for enjoyment of the beautiful oversized country feel lot, you'll find plenty of space in this kitchen with an oversized island, an eat in kitchen nook with heated floors (looks over the pool & patio) & a formal dining room for those get togethers. The living room features plenty of natural light, sliding doors lead out to the patio/pool area where you'll enjoy the large back yard with pool & small pond & don't forget the cozy fireplace for them snow days. The basement has been freshly painted and ready for storage or for you to finish for additional living space.. Did I mention the attached 2 car garage plus a detached 16 X 36 shop or pool house? Add this to the must-see list! You'll want to confirm if it's still a choice for Derby or Mulvane schools. This is definitely one of a kind nestled in Derby.
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

351 West Street

Welcome home! This adorable 3 bed, 1 bath house is in move-in condition, ready for a new set of owners to fall in love with it! The open concept kitchen/dining room is perfect for entertaining. The full walk out from the kitchen to the large back deck makes hosting your summer picnic seamless! One bedroom is on the main level, with two Cape style bedrooms sitting atop the stairs on either side. Arguably the most unique feature to this property is the enormous garage/office space directly behind the house! A mechanic or business owner's dream; the giant 3 bay setup welcomes all hobby types and/or storage needs. The 'cherry on top' is the second level, fully furnished with heat and electricity already in place, and is currently set up as a full office. There is a lovely additional recreation area adjacent to the office space! Its absolutely ideal for someone who works from home, or owns a business where they are currently leasing elsewhere to operate. It is ONE OF A KIND ion every sense of the word! Sitting on 3.22 flat and usable acres, nestled in the picturesque hills of Hebron, this one is not to miss. Schedule your private showing today!
Real Estateanytimerealty.com

72 Carll Road

Location Location Location! Enjoy the luxuries of open concept contemporary style living in this functional yet spacious raised ranch, located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the heart of the South Farms district. Youll find public tennis courts, basketball courts, athletic track and field, play-scapes, and more at the newly renovated Pat Kidney Middletown Sports Complex within walking distance to your home! There will be no shortage of year round activities to take advantage of in this sought after neighborhood. Enter your new double entry front doors into wide foyer, with landing and steps up to the main living area, complete with 3 generous sized bedrooms, including Large Master with double closets and renovated spa-like bathroom. Additionally, vaulted ceilings and skylights throughout the main living area and access to the brand new deck from the dining room and kitchen with beautiful views of south farms. Entertain in any location of this home with steps down to the finished lower level. The lower level offers 1620 sq ft of tiled space fully loaded with wet bar, wood burning fire place, renovated laundry room, access from the 2 car garage and sliders with walk out to the large covered patio. City Utilities, Freshly painted outside, new AC condenser. This house is waiting for you! Schedule showing TODAY!
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

2622 S Linden St

You will love this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath beautifully landscaped home on a corner lot conveniently located on the east side of Wichita with DERBY schools and well developed neighborhood with no specials. The home has a large master bedroom on main floor with a full bath. There is also a huge living room on the main level with vaulted ceilings and inviting fireplace. Downstairs youll find a large family/rec room, additional bedroom and a bath and laundry area. Upstairs is a spacious kitchen with dining area and two more bedrooms and full bath. Out the dining area is a covered deck that takes you out to a fully privacy fenced back yard with more beautiful landscaping. This home has so much to offer, is in a great location, priced right and ready for you call it home! Set up your showing today before this one is gone!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

400 S Bouldin Street

Stunning end unit rowhome in the heart of the city in close proximity to Patterson Park, the Shops at Canton Crossing, and the Inner Harbor. Enter into the spacious main level and experience an abundance of light with a picture window as well as featuring soaring ceilings and gorgeous hardwood floors. Let the two-level kitchen inspire your inner chef boasting a built-in buffet with wine storage, breakfast bar, pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, 42+G- cabinetry, and granite counters. Relax and unwind in two upper-level bedroom suites highlighted by plush carpet, sizable closets, soaking tub, and crown molding. Entertain family and friends on the rooftop deck featuring beautiful views of the city! Major commuter routes include I-95, I-83, and I-695.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

9260 Craig Street

This move-in-ready ready home is spacious and charming! It is on a lovely corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. The large living room has big, bright windows, and a beautiful fireplace. Windows are vinyl, thermal throughout. The kitchen has an open pantry, stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator, that stays in the home! There are hardwoods in the living room and dining room, on the main level, as well as upstairs in the bedrooms. The primary bedroom has an attached, updated full bathroom and extra space for a reading nook. The hall bath has a shower over a tub and has been gorgeously updated! Downstairs is the perfect space for a playroom, TV room, or office. There is a half bath and laundry room in this area too. Washer and dryer stay! From here you can walk right out to the patio and flat, fully-fenced back yard, with a shed that stays. Through the 2-car, side entry garage, you can go down to a BONUS space in the sub-basement. There is a partial finish in one portion that is waiting for your ideas and personal touches. There is plenty of unfinished space for storage too. The 30-year roof is only 10 years old. The AC is 4 and the furnace was brand new just 8 months ago. Come take a look at this wonderful house and fall in love. Welcome home! ***OPEN HOUSE on SUNDAY 8/8 from 1:00 to 3:00***
Overland Park, KSreecenichols.com

8830 Eby Drive

Location Location Location in the middle of Overland Park. Close to shops. This home is being sold as is and Sellers will make no repairs. Sellers have remodeled the master and hall bath. Lots of room with 2 living areas, 3 bedrooms, Breakfast area off kitchen, large unfinished basement. Inspections welcome.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

300 E Golden Lane

Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 Full bath w/beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level. Maintenance Free siding w/thermal easy to clean windows make this a move in ready home. Cooking for your family in this updated kitchen will be a delight! The kitchen cabinets offer so much extra storage space w/lots of counter space as well. All appliances are staying including the washer and dryer!! Large family? No problem this home offers two bedrooms on the main level and two extra spacious bedrooms upstairs. In need of garage space? This garage is oversized to help meet your storage needs. The backyard is an oasis all on its own offering...huge shade trees, metal fencing, shed, play house and a deck for family cookouts. Great schools, great location with lots of open green space behind makes this home an amazing find. Come and see if for yourself! I look forward to hearing from you.
Winston-salem, NCNews Argus

5817 Huckleberry Ct

One Level 3/2 off University Parkway in Winston-Salem! - Well-maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms one-level home in Winston-Salem! Tucked back in a cul-de-sac with a nice green yard, paved driveway & a 1 car garage. Vaulted ceilings, plentiful natural light, and a cozy gas fireplace.! The Kitchen includes a fridge, stove, dishwasher & built-in microwave! New vinyl flooring in the bathrooms, freshly cleaned & carpets to be cleaned soon! Moments from Shopping, Restaurants, and HWY-52! 24 Month Lease, Security Deposit, and Lease Administration fee apply.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

409 Aiken Avenue

This impeccably kept 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse with fully fenced backyard ('14) and supersized front porch is the perfect home whether you're just starting out, in transition, downsizing, or somewhere in between. Located in the up and coming water oriented town of Perryville, this home is centrally located and within walking distance to schools, parks, the Marc Train, the Friday Farmer's Market, and 4 blocks to the water. The open concept main living area has 9ft ceilings, chair molding in the foyer and stairwell as well as built-ins and crown molding throughout the entire first floor. The updated kitchen with walk-in pantry includes LVP flooring, fresh paint and new appliances. Separate utility room and laundry room off the kitchen round out this main level. The pellet stove in the dining room with its beautiful stone hearth and surround is great to cozy up to on cold winter nights but also acts as a great heat supplement as well. The outside poured concrete patio ('11) leads to a conversation and entertainment area complete with built-in fire pit. Upstairs you'll find a completely updated bathroom with new subfloor, LVP flooring, shower surround, fresh paint, vanity, light fixture, baseboard heat registers, and toilet. Each of the 3 spacious bedrooms has 9ft ceilings and large windows that flood each room with tons of natural light. Updated Electrical ('10) Siding ('10) Roof ('18) Gutters ('05) New Appliances ('21). More pics to come!
Tennisanytimerealty.com

7 Thoreau Ct , #10

Just listed !! OH Sun 08 /01 11:30 to 1:00 Privacy at its best with plenty of sunshine to go with it..Yes the deluxe apt in the sky!!, Thoreau Ct is the most sought after street in Deerfield especially facing south..Total quiet with beautiful views of green..Deerfield Forest is West Naticks best kept secret. Literally carved out of the forest back in the day..Deer sightings are still common in this area.. Unit has a walkout to deck with storage closet and plenty of birds and an occasional turkey trotting by.Top floor has vaulted ceilings in family room..Pool, Tennis , year round hot tub included in condo fee as well as water..Complex is professionally managed with experienced personal and the board of trustee's also has long time members that have invested their time to make Deerfield the great place it is to reside at. Short walk to train and minutes to Rt 9 shopping malls.
Real Estatesellingtexarkana.com

1106 Apache Ct

Do not miss the opportunity to see this gorgeous, well maintained 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home! The TWO living areas make this the perfect home for entertaining guests or having family over to visit. Big bay windows on the front really draw in the light to brighten up the home. Lots of updates throughout to include hardwood floors, granite counter tops and tile flooring. Let's not forget your own private office and 2552 Sq Ft! Step out back and take in the peace and privacy on the HUGE deck. This home has so much to offer and in such a perfect location right in the heart of Longview. Come see it today!

