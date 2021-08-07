1882 Lookout Ln

Welcome home! This adorable 3 bed, 1 bath house is in move-in condition, ready for a new set of owners to fall in love with it! The open concept kitchen/dining room is perfect for entertaining. The full walk out from the kitchen to the large back deck makes hosting your summer picnic seamless! One bedroom is on the main level, with two Cape style bedrooms sitting atop the stairs on either side. Arguably the most unique feature to this property is the enormous garage/office space directly behind the house! A mechanic or business owner's dream; the giant 3 bay setup welcomes all hobby types and/or storage needs. The 'cherry on top' is the second level, fully furnished with heat and electricity already in place, and is currently set up as a full office. There is a lovely additional recreation area adjacent to the office space! Its absolutely ideal for someone who works from home, or owns a business where they are currently leasing elsewhere to operate. It is ONE OF A KIND ion every sense of the word! Sitting on 3.22 flat and usable acres, nestled in the picturesque hills of Hebron, this one is not to miss. Schedule your private showing today!