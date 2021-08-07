1882 Lookout Ln
BEAUTIFUL! and Spacious 2 story Townhome with One Car Garage. Large Two-Story great room with gas fireplace. The kitchen features granite countertops, a dishwasher, range/oven. The primary bedroom is located on the first floor and features a jet tub to relax, a separate shower space, a huge walk-in closet, and a tray ceiling. Spacious Loft located on the second floor overlooks the great room. Two spacious bedrooms up also have walk-in closets. This community also has its own walking trails for residents to take walks and enjoy. This is Low-Maintenance, Care-Free Living! Showings will run from Friday through Sunday at 5 pm. Offers will need to be submitted by 6 pm.www.jollyrealtygroup.com
Comments / 0