Calhoun County, AL

Friends of the Library Summer Booksale

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 2 days ago
Saturday, August 14, 2021

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Saturday, August 14, 10am – 4pm
Open to the public. Hardbacks: $2, Paperbacks: $1

Members of the Friends of the Library receive 50% off purchase price. Memberships available at the front desk or at the sale.

For more information please contact the organizers.

