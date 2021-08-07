Friends of the Library Summer Booksale

Saturday, August 14, 2021

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Event byPublic Event Friends of the Library Summer BooksaleSaturday, August 14, 10am – 4pmOpen to the public. Hardbacks: $2, Paperbacks: $1Members of the Friends of the Library receive 50% off purchase price. Memberships available at the front desk or at the sale.

