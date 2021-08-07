Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California man dies rescuing child in Lake Powell

By Associated Press
ABC 4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A California man drowned after rescuing his child who was struggling to swim in Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah state line. The National Park Service says the family rented a ski boat, toured the lake, and stopped in a cove near Warm Creek Bay on Thursday. Two children went swimming without life jackets and one began to struggle. The father jumped from the boat and got the children on the vessel but went underwater. With the help of three other boats, the father was found at least 10 minutes after he went underwater.

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
Arizona State
Local
Utah Accidents
State
California State
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Palo Alto, CA
State
Utah State
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Accident#Ap#The National Park Service#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy