Pittsburgh, PA

Crews To Fix Water Main Break On Kirkpatrick Street

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HILL DISTRICT (KDKA) — Crews will be in the Hill District on Saturday fixing a water main break.

The break happened last night on Kirkpatrick Street.

The PWSA says no residential customers are affected, but a church is.

