Crews To Fix Water Main Break On Kirkpatrick Street

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The driver of a vehicle involved in a rollover crash in Lawrence County could be facing DUI charges. According to State Police, Troopers were dispatched to the scene of a crash along Moravia Road on Saturday night. Police say that once at the scene, they found that the driver lost control of his truck while doing a burnout. The driver then hit an embankment and the truck rolled over onto its roof. First responders from the North Beaver Fire Department who were at the scene freed the driver of the truck, who became trapped following the crash. Three of the four people who were in the truck at the time were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Police say DUI charges against the driver are pending blood results of the driver.