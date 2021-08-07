Crews To Fix Water Main Break On Kirkpatrick Street

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh is requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all new employees.
The city made the announcement on Friday, while also releasing an updated masking policy. It requires everyone who is unvaccinated to mask up at all times inside city facilities. Vaccinated people will also be required to wear masks in common areas, shared vehicles and group settings.
Vaccinations will be required for all new employees, and starting Aug. 16, existing non-union employees will be required to either get vaccinated or take weekly COVID-19 tests and mask up. The city says it’ll meet with unions representing remaining employees to talk about additional requirements.
It comes a day after Allegheny County announced a similar policy, saying all new hires will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and current non-vaccinated employees will be subjected to regular testing and mask-wearing.
