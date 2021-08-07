Cancel
Famous Central Park owl killed in crash with truck

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beloved owl who became a well-known resident in New York's Central Park has died. Barry the barred owl was flying low in search of a meal when it collided with one of the park's maintenance trucks on Friday morning, park authorities said. The owl's death has prompted bird lovers...

www.bbc.com

