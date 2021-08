Cookies and biscuits. Biscuits and cookies. A relationship as storied, as romantic, as complicated as that of Ross and Rachel, or Harold and Kumar, or Penn and Teller. Perhaps the appropriate comparison would be the Ancient Greek love story between Narcissus and his own reflection, as biscuits and cookies are two halves of the same whole. Small, sweet treats; what is called a "cookie" in America is often referred to as a "biscuit" in the rest of the English-speaking world, and there is perhaps none so internationally recognized as the Oreo. A perfect circle — the sugary embodiment of the Buddist concept of yin and yang – the Oreo cookie (or, for our British friends, biscuit) is essentially a disk of white frosting sandwiched between two black, chocolate-flavored wafers.