California announces Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record. Here's how to set it up
The state of California has announced the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record, an optional electronic record with vaccine data stored in the California immunization registry. The Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record will have the same information as the CDC vaccine card: patient's name, date of birth, vaccination dates and type of vaccine received. It will include a QR code that can be scanned by a SMART Health Card reader to confirm the patient's proof of vaccination, along with confirming the vaccine record as an official record of the state of California.www.siskiyoudaily.com
Comments / 0