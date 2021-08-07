Cancel
Kansas hospitals are short-staffed, forcing some patients to travel miles for care

By Rebekah Chung
KSN.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas hospitals are struggling to keep up with an increasing amount of patients, as they face staffing shortages. Cindy Samuelson, a spokesperson for Kansas Hospital Association, told The Kansas Capitol Bureau on Friday that nearly all hospitals in the Kansas City metro area have reported being understaffed, forcing patients to be transferred to other hospitals, sometimes several states away, for care.

