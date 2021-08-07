Cancel
Sean Waltman on WWE’s Release of Bray Wyatt, Suspects There’s More to the Story

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– During this week’s edition of the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman discussed the recent WWE release of Bray Wyatt that took place last week. Below are some highlights of Waltman commenting on Bray Wyatt (via WrestlingInc.com):. Waltman on Wyatt’s release: “I don’t know...

