Pocatello, ID

Semi driver accused of causing crash reaches plea

By Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO — A semi driver who was involved in a February crash that sent one woman to the hospital has accepted a plea deal and will be sentenced on Oct. 12. Shane Ray Warr, 58, of Blackfoot, has agreed to plea guilty to aggravated driving under the influence, according to court documents. As part of the agreement, the Bannock County Prosecutors Office motioned to dismiss misdemeanor charges for an opened alcohol container and possession of a concealed firearm while intoxicated. Bear Lake County Judge Todd Garbett approved the dismissal.

