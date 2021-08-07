Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Orlando City vs. FC Cincinnati: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More

By Michael Citro
The Mane Land
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to your match thread for a Saturday night match-up between Orlando City (8-4-5, 29 points) and FC Cincinnati (3-7-6, 15 points) at TQL Stadium. It’s the first meeting between the teams in this venue and only the second ever clash in Cincinnati. It’s also the second of three scheduled match-ups this season. The two sides will meet again in TQL Stadium on Oct. 16.

www.themaneland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tesho Akindele
Person
Luciano Acosta
Person
Benji Michel
Person
Jaap Stam
Person
Nani
Person
Mauricio Pereyra
Person
Pedro Gallese
Person
Mason Stajduhar
Person
Haris Medunjanin
Person
Edgar Castillo
Person
Dom Dwyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inter Miami#Live Stream Lineups#The New York Red Bulls#Lions#Fcc#The Red Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Orlando City Travel to Face FC Cincinnati on Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2021) - Orlando City SC (8-4-5, 29 points) heads out on the road to take on FC Cincinnati (3-7-6, 15 points) on Saturday, Aug. 7 in what will serve as its first visit to TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with coverage set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on FOX35 PLUS.
MLSESPN

Nani scores to lift Orlando City to draw with FC Cincinnati

Nani scored in the 56th minute to help visiting Orlando City SC rally to a 1-1 draw against FC Cincinnati on Saturday night. Mason Stajduhar finished with one save for Orlando City, who improved to 2-0-2 in four all-time encounters with FC Cincinnati. The Lions recorded a 3-0 win in the teams' first meeting this season on May 1.
MLSorlandocitysc.com

The Heineken Man of the Match Spotlight: Nani

You’ve gotta hand it to Nani – the man knows how to make an entrance. Nani entered Saturday night’s game at FC Cincinnati in the 55th minute and scored in the 56th, stealing away an errant Allan Cruz backpass and slotting brilliantly past a stunned Kenneth Vermeer to secure a road point for Orlando City.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Manchester United vs Brentford: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Preseason Match

How to watch Manchester United vs Brentford Live Today in Preseason. The match can be followed on Manchester United TV. After the defeat against QPR, Manchester United will try to recover their good feelings in their third preseason match. They will not have it easy, as they face Brentford, a team that will play in the Premier League next season. This footballer from Castellón, came to England after playing in the grassroots of his native Castellón, RCD Español and FC Barcelona. In 2013, Liverpool acquired his services after finishing his U-16 stage in La Masia.
MLSangelsonparade.com

How to Watch LAFC vs. Minnesota United: Lineups, odds, game thread

LAFC stick with a 5-3-2 for this one, no big surprises coming in. LAFC’s stretch of a lot of games continues on Wednesday, when they’ll host Minnesota United for the teams’ first meeting since 2019. LAFC are coming off a 2-2 draw against the Vancouver Whitecaps, which doesn’t look so...
MLSchatsports.com

Sounders vs. Earthquakes, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

For the first time this year, it can reasonably be said the Seattle Sounders are in a bit of a slump. Their loss to Sporting KC on Sunday not only snapped a 14-game home unbeaten streak, it was their most lopsided home loss of the Brian Schmetzer-era and also their second loss in three games.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bologna FC: Live Stream info for pre-season friendly

Borussia Dortmund continue their pre-season preparations on Friday as they take on Bologna FC in their final test match ahead of the new season. Pre-season is almost over and the first game of the new campaign is just one week away. Borussia Dortmund play their fourth and final pre-season friendly on Friday as they go up against Italian side Bologna FC at the Cashpoint Arena in Altach, Austria.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Draft 2021: Start time, live stream, TV info, and more

NBA Draft Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports. The NBA Draft is here. The 2021 class features four players with superstar potential and plenty of other prospects teams will be excited to land. Every draft is a league-altering night. There will be All-Stars and busts from this class. The night will feature trades and surprising moves as well.
MLSNBC Sports

How to watch D.C. United vs. FC Cincinnati

Coming off its first home win against the New York Red Bulls in four years, D.C. United travels to Ohio to play at FC Cincinnati's new stadium for the first time on Saturday. FC Cincinnati moved into their new soccer-specific TQL Stadium for the 2021 season, and will be extra motivated when United comes to town as they still have yet to nab that coveted first home win of the season. In 14 matches this season, Major League Soccer's fourth-newest expansion club has won just three times and has drawn another four.
UEFAchiesaditotti.com

Roma vs. Sevilla: Lineups, Game Thread & How to Watch

After drawing their Portuguese rivals FC Porto earlier this week, Roma surprised us all by adding another high-profile friendly to their summer schedule. The Giallorossi remain rooted in Portugal for the summer but will face a familiar Spanish foe in their sixth friendly of the summer: Sevilla. When these sides last met, way back on August 6, 2020, Roma were unceremoniously dumped from the 2019-2020 Europa League after a 2-0 defeat.
MLBPosted by
AL.com

Red Sox-Rays MLB 2021 live stream (7/30) How to watch online, TV info, time

The Tampa Bay Rays host the Boston Red Sox in MLB 2021 action Friday, July 30, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. The Red Sox are 63-41 this season, while the Rays are 61-42. Boston will send Martin Perez to the mound for vs. fellow left-hander Josh Fleming for Tampa Bay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy