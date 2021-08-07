Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Athletics-Chopra ends India's long wait for glory

By Sudipto Ganguly
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04eihq_0bKqRy9z00
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw - Medal Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 7, 2021. Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra of India on the podium while wearing a protective mask REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - India's long and agonising wait for a first Olympic athletics gold medal ended on Saturday when Neeraj Chopra, the son of a farmer, won the men's javelin at the Tokyo Games.

It took just one throw on a balmy Tokyo night from the 22-year-old to start the world's second-most populous country dreaming of an end to the years of pain.

His javelin flew into the bright lights of the stadium and landed after covering a distance of 87.03 metres - enough to give him the lead.

Brimming with confidence, Chopra sent his second attempt even further to 87.58m, cementing his position and sending 1.35 billion people back home into delirious joy.

"In the qualification round I threw very well so I knew I could do better in the final," a beaming Chopra said. "I didn't know it would be gold."

While India is credited with Norman Pritchard's hurdles silver medals from 1900 before it gained independence from Britain, the country considered itself never to have won an athletics medal at an Olympics before Saturday.

Before Chopra, India only had one individual Olympic gold medal winner in Abhinav Bindra, who won the 10-metre air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Chopra, who hails from the northern Indian state of Haryana, was an overweight 12-year-old boy who was persistently persuaded by his family members to take up sports - possibly to help him shed a few pounds.

He ultimately gave in and began training at the Shivaji Stadium in Panipat and it was not until he saw a few senior athletes throwing javelins at the stadium that he decided to put his arm and shoulder into the sport.

Chopra went on to win the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold in 2018 before an injury to his throwing arm and the COVID-19 pandemic kept him sidelined for nearly two years.

But he used the time to iron out chinks in his technique, qualifying for Tokyo with a throw of 87.86m last year and posting a personal best of 88.07 in March this year.

The mop-haired former world junior champion was worried about the lack of competition leading into Tokyo but it did not ultimately matter.

Accolades and a lot of cash awards - the university where he is doing his graduation was one of the first to announce a prize purse - will pour in for Chopra over the next few weeks.

But despite the highs of the night, it was another below-par Olympic outing for his country, who finished with a single gold, two silver and four bronze medals in Tokyo.

Cricket dwarfs every other sport in India but Chopra, with his Bollywood looks and shiny new medal, will walk into the night dreaming that he could be the face of change.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

157K+
Followers
190K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neeraj Chopra
Person
Abhinav Bindra
Person
Norman Pritchard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Northern India#Athletics Chopra#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsESPN

Chopra wins Indias 1st gold in Olympic track and field

TOKYO --  Neeraj Chopra held a corner of the India flag in each hand and raised it over his head. A half-hour later, the tri-color was flying at the top of the mast at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium and Chopra was standing atop the medal podium, feeling on top of the world.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-India's Chopra throws furthest to advance to javelin final

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's Neeraj Chopra, the 2018 Commonwealth champion, went through to the final of the men's javelin on Wednesday with his first throw of the morning at 86.65 metres, while world leader Germany's Johannes Vetter also advanced. They will be joined by Finland's Lassi Etelätalo, whose...
Tokyo Olympicsdallassun.com

Neeraj Chopra created history: Indian Army

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Indian Army top brass on Saturday congratulated Subedar Neeraj Chopra on winning the country's first-ever gold medal in athletics at the ongoing Olympics. The "Entire Army was proud of his achievement," Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said. The Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin...
SportsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Olympic gold medalist Chopra returns to India as superstar

NEW DELHI — Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was given a rousing welcome as he arrived home in India on Monday after winning the men's javelin event in Tokyo and securing the country's first-ever athletics gold. In a cricket-mad country, Chopra's Olympic win was seen as a triumph for the...
CelebritiesFlorida Star

Neeraj Chopra’s Journey From Being An Overweight Kid To India’s Golden Boy

NEW DELHI — The moment athlete Neeraj Chopra threw his javelin at a distance of 87.58-meter at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Aug. 7, India got its first gold medal in Athletics. The achievement will now be remembered as the number that destroyed numerous barriers for the 1.3 billion population. While many advocated on social media that Chopra himself can play in his biopic, […]
LifestyleNew York Post

Hotel in Tokyo apologizes for ‘Japanese only’ elevator

A Tokyo hotel has apologized amid backlash over their decision to delineate elevators with signs indicating “Japanese only” and “foreigners only.”. The host city of the 2020 Olympics is preparing for its first onslaught of international tourists since the pandemic, which pushed last year’s games back by one year. The...
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Competition Horse Jet Set Sadly Euthanized After Accident in Japan

Today, Switzerland remembers one of its equine athletes in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Jet Set. After suffering a severe injury, the owners and athlete decided to euthanize him. Jet Set was a 14-year-old gelding who competed in the Equestrian Event alongside rider Robin Godel. While completing the final jump on Tokyo’s Sea Forest cross country course, Jet Set became lame, limping profusely. Following the race, Gobel’s team a veterinarian came to the fence where the horse was for initial review of the injury. The team then transferred him to a clinic where they could perform an ultrasound on his leg.
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Woman sent ‘I regret breaking up with you’ message to ex after he won medal at the Tokyo Olympics

A woman has joked that she has been rethinking her love life after seeing her ex succeed at the Tokyo Olympics.New Zealander Hayden Wilde won the bronze medal in the men’s individual triathlon event in Tokyo. And in doing so, he left his former school girlfriend thinking about what could have been.It's bronze for Hayden Wilde in the men's #Triathlon!#NZL @WorldTriathlon @TheNZTeam pic.twitter.com/etroc1JHBn— Olympics (@Olympics) July 25, 2021Speaking to 1News, the unnamed woman, who was found by pure coincidence by reporters at a fan event, said: “I went to primary school with him and he’s grown so much and...
Tokyo OlympicsHerald-Palladium

EXPLAINER: Why Japan 'rising sun' flag provokes Olympic ire

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan considers the “rising sun” flag part of its history. But some in the Koreas, China and other Asian countries say the flag is a reminder of Japan’s wartime atrocities, and is comparable to the Nazi swastika. That's why the flag has created anger at...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Fourth Covid case in Olympic Village as Toyota rules out Games ads

Tokyo's Olympic Village was hit by a fourth coronavirus case on Monday and major sponsor Toyota said it would not run any Games-related TV ads as the event struggled for support just days before the opening ceremony. A Czech beach volleyball player became the fourth case and the third infected athlete in the Village, where thousands of competitors are living in a biosecure "bubble". Elsewhere, a teenage female gymnast became the first American athlete to test positive at the Games, with a teammate also isolating as a result. Neither was named. The delayed 2020 Games will officially get under way on Friday in a near-empty Olympic Stadium, with Tokyo under a coronavirus state of emergency after a spike in cases.
Tokyo Olympicsdallassun.com

Director of Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony dismissed

Tokyo [Japan], July 22 (ANI): Kentaro Kobayashi was dismissed from his role as director of the team creating the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for making a Holocaust joke, the organizing committee said on Thursday. The decision came after a video surfaced of Kobayashi, a former...
SoccerNBC San Diego

Abrahamson: From a High School Spaghetti Dinner to Olympic Gold

TOKYO — At seemingly every strip mall in the United States, there’s typically a dance studio populated (mostly) by little girls. Let’s say you were one of those. Growing up, you do dance. Jazz. Hip-hop. Tap. Contemporary dance. Even ballet. Things go along, and as you’re getting into high school,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy