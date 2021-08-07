Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

How do I know if my dog has heat stroke?

By Nexstar Media Wire
wfxrtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — As the summer heat blazes on, we’ve all figured out how to best keep ourselves cool and hydrated. But, what about our pets?. Murphy, a black Labrador retriever, loves nothing more than to spend the day chasing tennis balls. One hot summer day, however—playtime proved too...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stroke#Summer Heat#Dog#Heat Exhaustion#Weather#Wowk#Ashland Animal Clinic#Wfxr News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Charleston, SCcounton2.com

How to recognize and treat heat exhaustion, stroke

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With temperatures of what could feel like up to 115 degrees expected over the weekend, the danger of overheating is high. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that some people are more prone to heat-related illnesses, including people ages 65 and up, people with chronic medical conditions, people who are overweight, people who work outside, infants, children, and athletes.
Alexandria, VAthezebra.org

How Can I Get My Dog to Come When Called?

Alexandria, VA – One of the biggest behavior issues our clients complain about is that their dogs won’t come when called, or sometimes they do and sometimes they don’t. Dog owners can feel angry or frustrated when their dog does not consistently come when called. The truth is, this is a difficult skill for dogs to learn because we are often asking them to ignore their natural instincts.
HealthWSLS

Keeping your heart healthy in the heat

Outside temperatures don’t have to be in the triple digits for your heart to put in overtime to keep you cool. Temperatures in the 80s and on, like what we’re seeing this week, apply too. The American Heart Association has five ways you can keep your heart safe in the...
PetsPosted by
DFW Community News

Keep Your Pets Cool in the Summer Heat

The dog days of summer are officially here – a time when even humans are panting, sweating, and will do anything (like lay down on cold tile) just to get a break from the heat. But if you think you’re suffering, just imagine having to walk on the sidewalk outside with no shoes! Your dogs have a hard time in the summer too, so it’s important to take a few precautions to keep them cool.
PetsAntelope Valley Press

Should I shave my dog?

Yes, it’s as hot as Hades, and you may look at your dog, in his fur coat, and feel for him. You might think, “Let’s shave you down.” But hold on. Only certain breeds of dogs should be shaved in the summer. Many breeds have a double coat, and...
Petsthesprucepets.com

Bad Breath in Dogs

Does your dog have bad breath? You have probably heard of "doggie breath" and wondered if it's normal. Some people assume dogs naturally have bad breath. However, bad breath is not considered normal in dogs; it is usually a sign of another problem. If your dog has bad breath, it's time to investigate the problem and take action.
HealthThe Independent

How to avoid the dangers of heatstroke this summer according to experts

BBQs on the lawn, games of rounders in the park and outdoor workouts are just a few of summer’s simple pleasures. But if you’ve ever felt dizzy to the point of passing out after a long day of catching rays, you’ll know that too much time in the hot sun can be dangerous – even if you’ve sensibly slathered on enough SPF.
Houston, TXcw39.com

Weather | Dog heat stroke safety

HOUSTON (KIAH) Taking your pet for a walk in the summer heat? This morning till 10a.m., CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has tips on pet heat stroke safety with prevention tips to keep your pet safe. If you think your dog may be having a heat stroke, we have tips on...
PetsPosted by
Tyla

Woman Reveals Simple Way To Check If Pavement Is Too Hot To Walk Dog

After that storm of biblical proportions last week, we’re pleased to announce the weather will be heating up. Yep, it may be mid-July but we can officially announce that it’s summer time as we can expect temperatures to shoot towards the high-20s, with wall-to-wall sunshine everyday – just in time for lockdown restrictions to ease.
LifestylePosted by
Taste Of Home

Why Is My Paint Bubbling and How Do I Fix It?

Nothing is as disheartening as packing up after a seemingly perfect paint job only to find the walls covered with bubbles and blisters a few hours — or even a few months — later. “Paint bubbles are a common issue and are largely due to the condition of the underlying...
Fitnesswomensrunning.com

How to Treat Heat Exhaustion: A Guide For Runners

Some elements about running are rather universal amongst runners: The euphoric feeling of achieving a major personal record, the excitement felt when opening a new pair of your favorite running shoes, the lead-like weight of your legs over the last lap of a mile race or at the end of your hardest workout, and the joy that is going for a run on the most picture-perfect spring or fall day when the weather is just glorious and ideal for miles and miles of comfortable running. While all of us can probably conjure up a fond memory of one of those perfect weather days where we felt nearly weightless and invincible on our run, as if our ear-to-ear grin spread throughout our entire body, we all can probably recall a run where the blazing summer sun and heavy, humid air had us so overheated and parched that it felt like we were trudging through sludge and may never make it home. Though we all may wish to forget those sticky, summer runs where you struggle so much that you question your level of fitness, they can be somewhat inevitable, depending on where you live and the typical climate.
Women's HealthMedicineNet.com

How Do You Know if Your Baby Has Asthma?

Diagnosing and managing asthma in children younger than five years old can be challenging. However, especially lookout for the condition in children whose families have a history of it, as well as other allergies. Additionally, children are also at risk of the condition if their mother smoked during the pregnancy.
GardeningPosted by
Taste Of Home

Why Is There Mold on My Houseplant Soil and How Do I Fix It?

You might find mold on houseplant soil after bringing your plants in for the winter, or it might grow in containers that are inside year-round. It can pop up on new additions to your urban garden, or it can appear on established members of your leafy collection. Mold occurs on soil for a number of reasons. Understanding what caused the problem and how to get rid of it will keep your garden and home happy.
Healthmacsources.com

How do I know if I need eyeglasses?

It is not always easy to know when you need eyeglasses. Vision change is way too tricky as you cannot just wake up one day and get yourself having a blurry sight or problems in reading or even difficulty with the night vision. All these problems develop gradually and you...
Petsakc.org

What If My Dog Eats Sand? Dangers of Sand Ingestion in Dogs

It’s summertime, and what could be better than a day at the beach with your best canine pal? You pack lots of fresh water, a towel, and a tennis ball, and you’re ready to go! But suppose each time your dog retrieves that tennis ball on the beach, it becomes covered with sand. Before you know it, your outfielder has swallowed a decent amount of those tiny particles. So, what’s the problem?

Comments / 0

Community Policy