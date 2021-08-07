How do I know if my dog has heat stroke?

Some elements about running are rather universal amongst runners: The euphoric feeling of achieving a major personal record, the excitement felt when opening a new pair of your favorite running shoes, the lead-like weight of your legs over the last lap of a mile race or at the end of your hardest workout, and the joy that is going for a run on the most picture-perfect spring or fall day when the weather is just glorious and ideal for miles and miles of comfortable running. While all of us can probably conjure up a fond memory of one of those perfect weather days where we felt nearly weightless and invincible on our run, as if our ear-to-ear grin spread throughout our entire body, we all can probably recall a run where the blazing summer sun and heavy, humid air had us so overheated and parched that it felt like we were trudging through sludge and may never make it home. Though we all may wish to forget those sticky, summer runs where you struggle so much that you question your level of fitness, they can be somewhat inevitable, depending on where you live and the typical climate.