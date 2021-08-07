Lawrence Conaway, Birmingham City Council D2
Political experience: Candidate, Birmingham City Council District 2, 2017; candidate, Alabama House of Representatives District 54, 2014. Professional experience: Senior pastor, Fellowship Bible Church, 2013-present; associate pastor, Guiding Light Church, 1998-present; computer analyst, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 1987-1998; electronic technician, SCI Systems, Gray Electronics, Advance R&D, 1984-87 Civic experience:...birminghamwatch.org
Comments / 0