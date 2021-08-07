Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Lawrence Conaway, Birmingham City Council D2

By Glenn Stephens
Posted by 
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Political experience: Candidate, Birmingham City Council District 2, 2017; candidate, Alabama House of Representatives District 54, 2014. Professional experience: Senior pastor, Fellowship Bible Church, 2013-present; associate pastor, Guiding Light Church, 1998-present; computer analyst, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 1987-1998; electronic technician, SCI Systems, Gray Electronics, Advance R&D, 1984-87 Civic experience:...

birminghamwatch.org

Comments / 0

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.

 http://birminghamwatch.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City Council#Fellowship Bible Church#Guiding Light Church#Sci Systems#Gray Electronics#United Way Of#Charity In Action Inc#Mba#Athens State University
Related
Birmingham, ALPosted by
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham

Political experience: Mayor of Birmingham, 2017-present; member, Birmingham Board of Education, 2013-17; president, Birmingham Board of Education, 2013-15 Professional experience: Mayor of Birmingham, 2017-present; assistant city attorney, city of Birmingham, 2009-17 Civic experience: Former board member, Alabama Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy; former board member, Birmingham Botanical Gardens; former board...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Vaccination Rates Are Ticking Up. Here’s Why Birmingham Residents Are Rolling Up Their Sleeves

For months, officials in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana have been pleading with residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In recent weeks, the calls have become more urgent as states face a rapid surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations, driven by the highly contagious delta variant. “It feels like deja-vu,” said...
Posted by
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Echoes of the Past as Overwhelmingly White Mountain Brook Debates Diversity

This July, during summer vacation, over a hundred parents and residents crowded into the Mountain Brook school board meeting. About half of the attendees were wearing green, a show of solidarity between parents who disagree with what they call politics in the classroom. Others in the room saw that as a threat against diversity in Mountain Brook City Schools.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama Founder Looks Back At Two Decades Of Leadership

Alabama can be daunting for newcomers, especially when there are cultural and language barriers. More than 20 years ago, Isabel Rubio founded the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama to assist Latinos who migrate to the state and to push for economic equality, civic engagement and social justice. Last month, Rubio announced she would step down as CEO of the organization at the end of the year.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Delta Strikes Birmingham Public Works, but Mayor Says the City Will Get to Your Trash

Approximately 10% of Birmingham’s public works employees have tested positive for COVID-19, causing delays in city services such as trash pickup and grass cutting. Mayor Randall Woodfin made the announcement Tuesday morning, just days after he announced that face coverings would once again be required in city-owned buildings due to the surge of the coronavirus’s delta variant. In Alabama, a state with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, that has led to a spike in cases and hospitalizations.
Jefferson County, ALPosted by
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Jefferson County Commissioners Look for Ways to Stop Illegal Dumping

Jefferson County commissioners in their meeting Thursday said illegal dumping has gotten worse throughout the majority of unincorporated Jefferson County and something needs to be done. “We’ve been continuously having a really big problem of illegal dumping and it has gotten out of control,” Commissioner Lashunda Scales said. “Even though...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

‘Lost Revenue’ Could Be Used in Prison Fix

Alabama fiscal leaders should soon know how much of the state’s federal COVID-19 relief funds can replace lost revenue and potentially fund new prisons. In the $2.1 billion fiscal recovery fund the state of Alabama will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act, a certain portion will be deemed replacement for revenue the state would have collected through normal business had there not been a pandemic.
Posted by
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham Schools Will Require Masks After Shift in CDC Recommendations

Birmingham City Schools announced Tuesday that it has changed direction and will be requiring students, faculty and everyone else in school facilities to wear masks. The change in policy follows the CDC’s updated recommendations that urge even fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors if they are in areas with substantial or high risk for COVID. That includes all but a few counties in Alabama.
Posted by
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Birmingham Police Revise Policies to Disallow No-Knock Warrants

Birmingham police will no longer use no-knock warrants such as the one that led to the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville last year. Mayor Randall L. Woodfin, Police Chief Patrick Smith and Thomas Beavers, senior pastor of The Star Church, announced that and several other revisions to police policies and procedures during an event Tuesday. The revisions are part of an ongoing review of police procedures begun because of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Jefferson County, ALPosted by
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

COVID Infections Top Levels Seen in February

The number of new cases of COVID-19 continues to rise at faster rates in Alabama, and hospital beds continue to fill with patients suffering from the virus. The Alabama Department of Public Health said Wednesday that 1,631 new cases were reported by hospitals and health care facilities across the state. It’s the third day in the past week that the number has topped the 1,300 mark and the highest daily number since early February, except for days when many previously unreported cases were sent by providers to the ADPH in what they call data dumps.

Comments / 0

Community Policy