Lawrence Conaway, Birmingham City Council D2

Approximately 10% of Birmingham’s public works employees have tested positive for COVID-19, causing delays in city services such as trash pickup and grass cutting. Mayor Randall Woodfin made the announcement Tuesday morning, just days after he announced that face coverings would once again be required in city-owned buildings due to the surge of the coronavirus’s delta variant. In Alabama, a state with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, that has led to a spike in cases and hospitalizations.