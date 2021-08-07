Dwight Clark’s Version of “The Catch” That You’ve Probably Never Heard

Beamerball help to win many games for VT when Frank was HC, and STC, and he always had a great punting, and kicking game!!!. Pinion was absolutely a game changer. I remember a game against UNC and we were trailing late in the game with 4th and long at midfield. We lined up in punt formation (when most teams would have gone for it in that situation) and a couple of tarholes sitting beside me asked why we were punting. I told him that's one of the best punters in college football and he's going to pin you inside the 5, you're going to have a 3 and out and punt it back to us, and we're going to win the game. After it played out just as I said, the guy patted me on the shoulder and said "you called it" as they got up and left.