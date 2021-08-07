Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Twins aim to follow up clutch bullpen performances vs. Astros

wiproud.com
 3 days ago

With Hansel Robles and Taylor Rogers on the 10-day injured list, the Minnesota Twins will have to rely on a handful of other relievers to handle high-leverage situations. The Twins have done just that, capitalizing on strong bullpen efforts to claim a pair of close victories to begin their four-game series against the host Houston Astros. Should the situation arise, the Twins will hope for a similar performance in Saturday’s clash against the Astros.

www.wiproud.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Phil Maton
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Juan Minaya
Person
Tyler Duffey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The Seattle Mariners#San Francisco Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners vs Astros: Mariners look to keep up their strong play

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 03: Chris Flexen of the Seattle Mariners reacts. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) The Seattle Mariners were able to take three of four from the Oakland Athletics, doing it in true Mariners style. They lost by three, then won each game by one, for an even run differential in the series. If you thought that series was tough, next up is the Houston Astros.
MLBchatsports.com

Rehashing The State Of The Astros’ Bullpen

Monday’s abrupt collapse by the Astros against the Mariners left plenty of people scratching their heads about what to do with this bullpen. I mean, anyone with internet access could search for Brooks Raley’s splits against right-handed hitters this season to know why bringing him into that situation last night had the potential to backfire. Sure enough, it did backfire in grand fashion as an 8-7 advantage turned into an 11-8 deficit with one swing of the bat.
MLBLaredo Morning Times

Astros bolster bullpen with trade for Mariners' Kendall Graveman, Rafael Montero

A night after it became even more painfully obvious that the Astros needed to do something about their bullpen, they made a deal with the team in the opposing dugout. Prior to Tuesday night's game in Seattle, the Astros traded third baseman Abraham Toro and veteran reliever Joe Smith to the Mariners for veteran relievers Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Bad timing for more bad Twins bullpen news as deadline looms

I would say the Twins keep finding new and more excruciating ways to lose this season, but Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Tigers — though particularly gruesome in that the Twins led 5-1 going into the ninth inning — followed an all-too-familiar script. Early offense? Yeah, that wasn't a problem....
MLBLaredo Morning Times

Astros close to another trade to improve bullpen, adding Marlins' Yimi Garcia

It looks like the Astros will trade for another team's closer two days in a row. A day after trading for the Mariners' Kendall Graveman, the Astros are closing in on a deal for the Marlins' Yimi Garcia, according to multiple reports. According to the Houston Chronicle, the deal is not yet official, but it would ship Class AAA outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to the Marlins.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Houston Astros keep adding to bullpen with Yimi Garcia

The Houston Astros made a stunning move to improve their bullpen late on Tuesday as they shockingly added Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero to their relief corps. However, even with those moves, one had the sense that the Astros were not done. That has proven to be the case. On...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Astros aim to bounce back from meltdown vs. Mariners

There's a reason the Seattle Mariners are looking to acquire a second baseman before Friday's trade deadline. The Mariners have received the worst production in the majors from the position, entering a three-game series against Houston with a .186 batting average and minus-0.4 wins above replacement, according to FanGraphs. On...
MLBdrgnews.com

Twins’ Bullpen Fails Again In Extra-Inning Loss To Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a run-scoring single in the 11th inning after Eric Haase tied the game with a grand slam with one out in the top of the ninth as the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Cabrera’s hit scored automatic runner Jonathan...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros insider: Grisly collapse highlights inadequacy of current bullpen

SEATTLE — Action by his bosses is the only acceptable answer, but Dusty Baker folded his arms and tried to formulate one anyway. Baseball’s worst offensive team tore apart his bullpen, blowing a game his club once had a 97 percent chance to win. Good hitters did not defeat the five relievers he used, perhaps the most troubling part of Monday’s stunning loss.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros make another savvy trade to shore up the bullpen

The Houston Astros made another strong move before the trade deadline, acquiring Phil Maton from the Cleveland Indians. With the Houston Astros knowing all too well how important a strong bullpen is for a strong postseason run, the front office knew that had to be busy ahead of the deadline. Fortunately for Houston, they’ve been able to really strengthen things.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros insider: How new faces change complexion of bullpen

SEATTLE — The best October bullpens have no roles. Teams and fans love lockdown closers, but any strict adherence to the role is disappearing. Managers must play matchups instead of paying homage to an archaic save statistic. A.J. Hinch once deployed a so-called set-up man during the fifth inning. Ryan Pressly stranded the tying runs on base in Yankee Stadium and Houston won Game 4 of the 2019 American League Championship Series.
MLBfangraphs.com

Astros Add to Bullpen Again, Acquire Yimi García From Marlins

One day after adding Kendall Graveman, one of this season’s best relievers, in a somewhat strange trade, the Astros picked up another bullpen arm on Wednesday, acquiring Yimi García from the Marlins. In exchange for García, the Marlins received a right-handed reliever of their own, Austin Pruitt, who was designated for assignment following Houston’s trade with Seattle, as well as minor league outfielder Bryan De La Cruz.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Surging Cardinals aim to stay hot vs. tumbling Twins

The St. Louis Cardinals will try to gain more stretch-run traction when they host the rebuilding Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. The Cardinals opened this three-game interleague series at Busch Stadium with a 5-1 victory Friday. They have won eight of their past 12 games to climb over .500 again.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros deal Myles Straw for bullpen help

SAN FRANCISCO — Myles Straw handed center field to Chas McCormick via phone call. McCormick spent most of Friday morning monitoring baseball’s maddening trade deadline. Blockbusters came quicker than most could comprehend. McCormick called his girlfriend on FaceTime when the deadline entered its final hour. He had a compelling case...
MLBexpressnews.com

Phil Maton answers the call to join Astros bullpen

SAN FRANCISCO — Phil Maton missed two calls to avoid missing the bus. The reliever rushed out of a Chicago hotel room while the Indians’ final bus neared its departure for Guaranteed Rate Field. Before he boarded, Maton looked down at his cellphone. Two calls from general manager Mike Chernoff went unanswered.
MLBchatsports.com

2021 Series Preview: Minnesota Twins @ Houston Astros

The Twins come to Houston in a far different position than the last time they were in town, spiraling quickly out of contention and into a high draft pick. Though the White Sox were always expected to become the cream of the crop in the Central, the Twins falling so hard and quickly has come as something of a surprise this season.
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Rare night for Twins' bullpen fuels victory over Cardinals

The Minnesota Twins used a five-run third inning and a rare performance from their bullpen to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1 on Saturday night. The Twins were able to get to Cardinals starter John Woodford early when Luis Arraez delivered a sacrifice fly and Miguel Sanó smashed an RBI double in the first inning.
MLBallfans.co

Astros Address Bullpen Needs at Trade Deadline

The 2021 Trade Deadline turned out to be one of the most exciting Trade Deadlines to the history of the game. Deals were flying around the news feed and there were blockbusters aplenty. The Houston Astros were not a part of any blockbusters at the Trade Deadline, but they definitely addressed their most important need: the bullpen. The Astros made a few trades, all for relievers, and made themselves a more complete team. Here are the details of the trades, as well as the impact the trades will have on the team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy