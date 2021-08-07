Twins aim to follow up clutch bullpen performances vs. Astros
With Hansel Robles and Taylor Rogers on the 10-day injured list, the Minnesota Twins will have to rely on a handful of other relievers to handle high-leverage situations. The Twins have done just that, capitalizing on strong bullpen efforts to claim a pair of close victories to begin their four-game series against the host Houston Astros. Should the situation arise, the Twins will hope for a similar performance in Saturday's clash against the Astros.
