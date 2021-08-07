Twins aim to follow up clutch bullpen performances vs. Astros

Monday’s abrupt collapse by the Astros against the Mariners left plenty of people scratching their heads about what to do with this bullpen. I mean, anyone with internet access could search for Brooks Raley’s splits against right-handed hitters this season to know why bringing him into that situation last night had the potential to backfire. Sure enough, it did backfire in grand fashion as an 8-7 advantage turned into an 11-8 deficit with one swing of the bat.