Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Cleared for Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Freeland (foot) is slated to start Sunday's game against the Marlins, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Freeland exited early in his most recent start Tuesday against the Cubs after taking a line drive off his left foot, but he avoided any structural damage and escaped with little more than a bruise. According to Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette, Freeland threw a side session Friday without issue, so the lefty shouldn't face any limitations in his return to action this weekend.

