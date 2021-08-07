Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Cleared for Sunday

Tapia went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and a pair of stolen bases in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers. Tapia relied mostly on his legs to help manufacture the game's first run in the top of the first inning. After drawing a leadoff walk on five pitches, Tapia stole second base, advanced to third on a Brendan Rodgers groundout and then came around to score on Trevor Story's base hit. The outfielder would add his second steal of the game following his infield single in the fifth inning, bringing his stolen base total up to 18 on the season. That output doubles up Tapia's next-best mark from any of his first five years in the big leagues.