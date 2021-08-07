Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polk County, FL

Voice of the People: Let parents choose, masks or not, then separate the kids

The Ledger
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet parents choose, masks or not, then separate the kids. Gov. Ron DeSantis has banned mandates for mask wearing in public schools. At this point grade school children are not able to get vaccines to protect them from contracting the deadly COVID-19 virus. This ban may be fine for parents and students who are opposed to masks but not so fine for parents and children who think masking is important.

www.theledger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, FL
Local
Florida Society
Polk County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Education
Polk County, FL
Government
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Polk County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Health
Polk County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Of The People#Common Sense#Masking#Polk County Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy