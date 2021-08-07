Voice of the People: Let parents choose, masks or not, then separate the kids
Let parents choose, masks or not, then separate the kids. Gov. Ron DeSantis has banned mandates for mask wearing in public schools. At this point grade school children are not able to get vaccines to protect them from contracting the deadly COVID-19 virus. This ban may be fine for parents and students who are opposed to masks but not so fine for parents and children who think masking is important.www.theledger.com
