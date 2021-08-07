COVID-19: Polk County set new records for coronavirus cases for the week of July 30 in Florida

Polk County and Florida have reported a record-high number of new COVID-19 cases in the past week, more than any other week during the pandemic. In Polk, there were 5,703 new COVID infections reported between July 30 and Aug. 5, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest data on Friday. That's an increase of more than 39% from a week prior. In a single week, the county had nearly half as many cases as were reported in the entire month of January — the peak of the last surge.