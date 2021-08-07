Cancel
Cocke County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Cocke Smoky Mountains, Sevier Smoky Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 09:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cocke Smoky Mountains; Sevier Smoky Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cocke and southeastern Sevier Counties through NOON EDT At 1114 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Gatlinburg, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gatlinburg, Smoky Mountains-Newfound Gap, Smoky Mountains-Balsam Mountain, Pittman Center, Hartford and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

