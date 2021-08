STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Documentarian Joshua Zeman wants to tell you a story, the likes of which you may not have heard. The Staten Island native recently released “The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52,″ now available on streaming services including Amazon Prime, iTunes and GooglePlay. The film follows Zeman and a crew of scientists on their search to find and film a whale that has been heard -- but never before seen.