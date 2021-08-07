Cancel
Journalists provide big updates on Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse

Cover picture for the articleBBC Radio Solent’s Adam Blackmore has provided a crucial update on Southampton captain and key man James Ward-Prowse. Ward-Prowse has now missed three of Saints’ pre-season friendlies after picking up a minor knee injury and was not able to play against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday as rumours continue to fly about his future – Aston Villa and Leicester City have both recently been linked with a move for the 26-year-old.

saintsmarching.com

