STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police allege they found a potent form of Ecstasy during a car stop of an unlicensed driver from Mariners Harbor in his community. John Jones, 51, of the 300 block of Grandview Avenue, was driving alone in a 2019 black Nissan Altima when he failed to stop at a red light while turning from South Avenue onto Brabant Street on July 28 around 12:30 a.m., according to the criminal complaint.