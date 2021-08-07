Cancel
Soccer

Borussia Dortmund internationals: Reinier and Brazil win the Olympic Gold Medal

By Brian Szlenk Straub
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReinier and Brazil have won the gold medal in the Men’s Olympic football tournament after earning a 2-1 win over Spain in the final. Reinier and Brazil have been crowned the Olympic champions in the men’s football tournament. The Selecao earned a narrow 2-1 win over Spain in what was a thrilling final. Zenit Saint Petersburg forward Malcom scored the winner in the second half of extra time, helping Brazil successfully defend the gold medal they won at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

bvbbuzz.com

