(KMAland) -- On we go with another Wednesday area district football preview, and we go to Class 3A District 6. Ladies and gentlemen, this is exactly what I’ve been looking for. Here we have six teams from five different 2020 districts. And with the new-look 3A, we’ve got four teams that were in last year’s 3A and two that were in last year’s 2A. What a time to be alive. Here’s a look at the teams, their 2020 record and their 2020 districts: