Minnesota Weather: Thunderstorms To Roll Through Saturday, Severe Weather Possible In Evening

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The first of a many waves of thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities on Saturday morning, bringing widespread heavy rain for the first time in weeks.

Northern Minnesota missed out on the rain, but according to Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak, the rain will push slightly north with a warm front as the day goes on.

On Saturday evening, there is a slight threat of severe weather. Hail the size of ping pong balls and 60-70 mph winds are possible, and Augustyniak says he can’t rule out the chance of a tornado.

Until then, the rain will move east and weaken slightly. Temperatures will jump to near 80 degrees and it will be quite humid all day.

Sunday morning will see some rain and scattered thunderstorms on and off during the day, with some breaks of sun in between.

By Monday, the temperatures will be up to 90 degrees. Some isolated storms are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, though most of the week looks to be dry.