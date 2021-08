A Little Rock, Ark., man is out more than $5,500 after a trailer he was pulling was stolen while he stayed at a west Salina motel. David Rieger, 48, Little Rock, Ark., told police that sometime between 2-6 a.m. Friday someone stole his 14-foot flatbed trailer with two four-wheel ATVs on it and the trailer hitch from his vehicle, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The vehicle and trailer were parked at the Baymont Inn, 1740 W. Crawford Street.