Denver, CO

Series of shootings overnight in Denver kills 2, critically injures 4

By Web Staff
KDVR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KDVR) – A series of four shootings overnight Friday and into Saturday morning in Denver killed two people and critically injured four. The first of the shootings happened in the area of Colfax and Broadway around 8:30 p.m. Denver police responded on reports of a shooting and found three individuals shot and were then transported to the hospital.

