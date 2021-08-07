Series of shootings overnight in Denver kills 2, critically injures 4

BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting in Mattapan early Monday morning. Boston Police were called to Irma Street around 12:30 a.m. and a found a woman had been shot to death. Officers also found two other people with what they described as “non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.” One witness told WBZ-TV she didn’t realize she had just heard a shooting. “I had to call 911 because I heard pow, pow, pow and I said, ‘No more fireworks,’ she said, not wanting to be identified. “There was no firecrackers, it was gunshots flying all over the place, it’s crazy,” a man, who also did not want to be identified, told WBZ. Police said three other people checked themselves in to local hospitals with “non-life-threatening” gunshot wounds from the Irma Street incident, bringing the total number of people shot to six. There have been no arrests and no names have been made public. “When you wake up in the morning, don’t you expect to just walk out and smell the air or something, not everything, red, yellow tape everywhere,” a woman who did not want to be named told WBZ. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.