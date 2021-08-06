Pinellas County Warning Pet Owners About Poisonous Cane Toads

Keep a close eye on your furry friends when they’re outside, because there’s a new threat in Pinellas County and surrounding areas that could be trouble for your pet. According to Bay News 9, Pinellas County Government Officials advise residents to be on the lookout for the invasive Cane Toad that are poisonous to a variety of animals that attempt to consume or bite the species. The toad is known to be confused with the non-poisonous Southern Toad which is native to the area.