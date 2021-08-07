Denver Spends More On Homeless Than Its Students And Police

Denver spent twice as much money on its homeless population than it did on its students and police, a Common Sense Institute August report showed. The city spent between $41,679 and $104,201 per person on its homeless population, compared to $19,202 per student in K-12 public schools in 2020, according to the report. In total it spent $481 million on healthcare, housing and other services for homeless people, over $100 million more than the Department of Public Safety’s budget.