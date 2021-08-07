Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Juneau by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adams; Juneau A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Juneau and southern Adams Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 1011 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Adams, or 10 miles south of Friendship, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Adams, Lyndon Station, and Castle Rock. This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 75 and 86. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

