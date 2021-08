Things are about to go all Hollywood in Flint this fall, and locals are hoping to get a piece of the action. We told you about the new movie Half Dead Fred that is set to start filming right here in Flint this October. The brainchild of writer and director Bron Theron is described as a thriller/horror flick, which we all love. We were lucky enough to have both Theron and star of the movie, actor Corin Nemec, in the studio recently to talk about the upcoming film and honestly we can't wait to see this movie!