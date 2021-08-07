After another strong outing, A's Chris Bassitt pays tribute to Dave Stewart

Brubaker (4-10) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six over four innings in a loss to the Giants on Sunday. Brubaker was stung by the long ball in this one, with both runs against him coming via homers. LaMonte Wade took the 27-year-old righty deep to lead off the game and then once again in the third. Brubaker has now given up multiple home runs in four of his last five starts and has been unable to top four innings in consecutive appearances. He owns a 4.67 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 99:23 K:BB over 96.1 innings. He'll be in search of his first win since May 29 in a road matchup against Philadelphia next weekend.