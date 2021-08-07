After another strong outing, A's Chris Bassitt pays tribute to Dave Stewart
Three decades have passed since the A’s have boasted the American League leader in innings pitched. Chris Bassitt tops the AL in innings pitched this season with 144. After another strong seven-inning outing in the A’s 4-1, 11-inning win over Texas on Friday night at the Coliseum, Bassitt expressed his admiration for the last Oakland pitcher to lead the AL in innings, Dave Stewart, who threw 267 in 1990.www.sfchronicle.com
Comments / 0