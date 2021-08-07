Cancel
Premier League

How Much Is Divock Origi Worth?

By Jared Masinton
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

Stats aside, Divock Origi will inarguably go down as a Liverpool cult hero thanks to his clutch contributions since his return from loan in 2018.

Some of Origi's finest moments in a Liverpool shirt include his near-physics-defying last minute winner in the 2018 Merseyside Derby, his match sealing goal in the 2019 Champions League Final, and his two goals in Liverpool's stunning 4-0 victory against Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semi-finals, the second of which birthed the infamous, "Corner taken quickly!," moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QxIu9_0bKqElbt00
(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Despite the fairytale moments he's provided, though, Origi has never blossomed into a consistent backup for Roberto Firmino since his return from Wolfsburg.

From 2018-2021, Origi's goals scored per 90 minutes has steadily declined, as have his expected goals, and his overall goal contributions have either stagnated or declined each year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zzWWq_0bKqElbt00
(Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Sipa USA)

According to The Athletic, Wolves made a £22million bid for Origi in 2018 that Liverpool accepted but Origi himself declined.

It's obvious that Liverpool would bite Wolves' hand off for such a deal in today's climate; the combination of Origi's inconsistent performances and a cheaper post-COVID market mean that Liverpool will be lucky to get £15million for the mercurial striker these days.

That said, a fee of about £15 million does seem a fair price for Origi's services. The unflappable Belgian is only 26 and has proven himself at the highest levels of European competition, in the nerviest of moments, on numerous occasions.

Origi is a physically powerful and highly skilled forward that many clubs would be excited to add to their roster.

Whether Origi has more magical moments up his sleeve remains to be seen, but a fresh start seems imminent and might just be the best solution for all parties involved, regardless of his ultimate selling price.

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

