Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

American gold bonanza as Tokyo Olympics near end

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

TOKYO (AP) — The second to last day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics produced a gold medal bonanza for the United States.

The Americans kept up their domination in men’s basketball and women’s water polo with gold medal victories in both on Saturday, and Allyson Felix with a gold one as part of the U.S. women’s winning 4×400-relay team.

And the American men finally delivered a sprint gold medal in the 4×400-relay, the final track race of the Tokyo Games.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time men’s gold medalists in Olympic history as the U.S. held off France 87-82 to for the 16th time in 19 tries.

The Americans had started their tournament with a loss to France, then ran off five consecutive victories.

“Everybody was questioning us,” U.S. forward Draymond Green. “This is special.”

It certainly was for Durant, who carried the team through so many victories, and coach Gregg Popovich, who adds the gold medal to five NBA championships he’s won with the San Antonio Spurs.

“This one feels good because we went through a lot. We had a lot of first-time guys on the team, new experience for everyone on the team, COVID, the kind of bubble we were in, no fans, no one expecting us to lose,” Durant said.

Popovich called coaching in the Olympics “the most responsibility I’ve ever felt.”

“You’re playing for so many people that are watching, and for a country, and other countries involved. The responsibility was awesome,” Popovich said.

The gold medal wasn’t secure until Durant made two free throws with 8.8 seconds left.

“I think when we look back at the competition we’ll be proud of ourselves,” said France’s Even Fournier. “We weren’t far off … We’re getting better.”

Felix became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history when she won bronze in the 400 Friday night. She passed Carl Lewis for the most track medals of any U.S. athlete. Of her 11 medals, seven are gold.

Paavo Nurmi of Finland holds the all-time mark in track with 12 medals from 1920-28.

The team of Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu was never in jeopardy in this one. Poland finished second, 3.68 seconds behind, and Jamaica finished third.

“Allyson is an amazing athlete. I’m astonished by everything she does, even coming out here at her last Games,” Mu said. “It’s just great to be with her, kind of starting my career off. That’s really nice.”

The American men’s relay team of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin won the fifth gold for the U.S. men in the 4×400 since 1996.

BASEBALL

A Japanese team of All-Stars fulfilled a determined national mission to win the Olympic baseball gold medal for the first time, beating the United States 2-0 behind Munetaka Murakami’s third-inning home run.

Masato Morishita and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and the Japanese men matched the accomplishment of the women’s softball team, which upended the Americans for their second straight gold medal.

SOCCER

Malcom scored in the 108th minute and Brazil won its second consecutive gold medal in men’s soccer with a 2-1 victory over Spain. Brazil also won gold on home soil five years ago.

Brazil had a 1-0 lead at the half, but Mikel Oyarzabal tied it for Spain in the 61st minute off a cross from Carlos Soler.

Gil Bryan nearly scored in the 88th for Spain, but his shot hit the crossbar and the match went to extra time.

Spain won the gold medal in 1992 and was also seeking its second Olympic title.

DIVING HISTORY

China finished off the in Olympic history when Cao Yuan outdueled teammate Yang Jian to win the men’s 10-meter platform title, giving the Chinese gold medals in seven of eight events at the Tokyo Games.

China’s 12 diving medals tied the record for most won in the sport at a single Olympics. The U.S. also won 12 at the 1932 Los Angeles Games, when the Americans swept all four events and nine of the 28 divers were from the host country.

The only event the Chinese didn’t win in Tokyo was men’s platform synchro, where they finished second.

IN THE WATER

Ashleigh Johnson made 11 saves, Maddie Mussleman scored three times and the 14-5 in the water polo final. The U.S. won its third consecutive gold medal.

The U.S. joins the men’s teams from Britain (1908-1920) and Hungary (2000-2008) as the only countries to win at least three straight water polo titles at the Olympics.

ON THE WATER

In sprint canoe, Ronald Rauhe became the first man to win a medal in canoe sprint in five Olympics when Germany won the men’s kayak four 500 meters in the

Lisa Carrington of New Zealand had already won three gold medals but missed out on a fourth when the Kiwis finished fourth in the women’s kayak four 500. Hungary won the race.

Serghei Tarnovschi of Moldova returned to the Olympics to win a bronze medal in the men’s canoe 1,000 after being stripped of his 2016 bronze medal for a positive doping test.

GOING THE DISTANCE

Sifan Hassan won the 10,000 meters for her second gold and third medal of the Tokyo Olympics after entering three long-distance races.

It completed an astonishing 5,000 and 10,000 double for the Ethiopian-born runner, who now competes for the Netherlands. She also won a bronze in the 1,500 meters. Her victory in the 10,000 was her sixth race in eight days in Tokyo.

Peres Jepchirchir led a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the women’s marathon. She withstood the heat and humidity while running through the streets of Sapporo more than 500 miles north of Tokyo, winning in 2 hours, 27 minutes, 20 seconds. Her teammate Brigid Kosgei was second and American Molly Seidel, a relative newcomer to the marathon stage, took home the bronze.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Nelly Korda gave the U.S. a sweep of gold medals in golf, holding on for a one-shot victory. Korda led by as many as three shots on the back nine. In the end, she needed two putts from just inside 30 feet on the 18th hole for par and a 2-under 69.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Athing Mu
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Paavo Nurmi
Person
Gregg Popovich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medals#Ap#Americans#Draymond Green#Nba#The San Antonio Spurs#Covid#Japanese#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Sportsolympics.com

Team USA at Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Medals, Results, and Top Moments

Tokyo 2020, in 2021, was a monumental Olympic Games for the United States. An extra year of waiting was rewarded with Olympic memories that will surely endure lifetimes. Spectators watching from home all around the world saw tears of joys, glimpses of pain, rallies of resilience and history being rewritten over, and over again by the athletes heralding from America.
SportsPosted by
Sportico

Team USA Basketball Era Ends With Gold in the Tokyo Olympics

An era ended for U.S. men’s basketball on Saturday, when the U.S. won the gold by holding off France, 87-82, at Saitama Super Arena. Jerry Colangelo has stepped down as managing director, to be replaced by Grant Hill, and Gregg Popovich is not expected to be back as head coach after winning his first Olympic gold to go along with five NBA titles with the San Antonio Spurs. Kevin Durant, as he has throughout the tournament, led all scorers with 29 points. Jayson Tatum came off the bench again to score 19. Colangelo took over a ravaged program after the bronze-medal debacle in...
Sportswmay.com

Women Help USA Take Home Most Golds and Most Medals At Summer Olympics

The count for most gold medals at the Olympics was tied at 38 and then late Saturday night in the US the Women’s indoor volleyball team won their first ever gold medal to give the US the title for most gold medals at the Olympics beating China 39-38. It was yet another chapter in the showing out of our female athletes in this Summer Olympics. The women also led to the US dominating the overall medal count with 113 medals in total.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Competition Horse Jet Set Sadly Euthanized After Accident in Japan

Today, Switzerland remembers one of its equine athletes in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Jet Set. After suffering a severe injury, the owners and athlete decided to euthanize him. Jet Set was a 14-year-old gelding who competed in the Equestrian Event alongside rider Robin Godel. While completing the final jump on Tokyo’s Sea Forest cross country course, Jet Set became lame, limping profusely. Following the race, Gobel’s team a veterinarian came to the fence where the horse was for initial review of the injury. The team then transferred him to a clinic where they could perform an ultrasound on his leg.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Simone Biles Debuts a Fabulous New Hairstyle After the Tokyo Olympics End

A beauty makeover worthy of an award! Simone Biles closed out the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a fabulous new hairdo. The four-time Olympic gold medalist, who is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, recently debuted a major transformation. After returning home from the Olympic Games in Japan, where she scored two medals, the 24-year-old athlete took to Instagram to show off her new braided hairstyle. On Sunday, Aug. 8, Simone posted a photo of herself rocking a bright and bold tie-dye bikini, adorably writing, "sweet like candy." However, her new 'do most certainly stole the show as her followers couldn't contain...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Woman sent ‘I regret breaking up with you’ message to ex after he won medal at the Tokyo Olympics

A woman has joked that she has been rethinking her love life after seeing her ex succeed at the Tokyo Olympics.New Zealander Hayden Wilde won the bronze medal in the men’s individual triathlon event in Tokyo. And in doing so, he left his former school girlfriend thinking about what could have been.It's bronze for Hayden Wilde in the men's #Triathlon!#NZL @WorldTriathlon @TheNZTeam pic.twitter.com/etroc1JHBn— Olympics (@Olympics) July 25, 2021Speaking to 1News, the unnamed woman, who was found by pure coincidence by reporters at a fan event, said: “I went to primary school with him and he’s grown so much and...
PhotographySlate

The Best Photo We Didn’t Use This Week: Give This Mullet a Gold Medal

Slate’s homepage editors spend a lot of time looking for editorial photos to put on our site. Those searches sometimes yield unexpected results: random, perplexing, and mesmerizing photos that don’t belong on the homepage, but that are too good not to share. Every week, we’ll share the weirdest photo from the wires.
SoccerPosted by
The Hill

Customers boycott Subway over 'unAmerican' soccer star Megan Rapinoe

Several Subway franchisees complained to Business Insider about the company’s partnership with soccer star Megan Rapinoe. Some customers say they are boycotting the brand over the partnership, while others are coming to Rapinoe’s defense. The pushback is the latest flashpoint between franchisees and Subway CEO John Chidsey. American soccer star...
Tokyo OlympicsPosted by
The Hill

Black bear interrupts the Tokyo Olympics

A black bear ventured onto the Fukushima softball arena as the Tokyo Games began on Wednesday. it is reportedly still on the loose as Fukushima officials search for it. The security venue is using loud music and firecrackers to draw out the bear. A black bear ventured onto the Fukushima...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
Tokyo Olympics13newsnow.com

Taboo in Tokyo, Olympians sport their ink

TOKYO, Japan — Taboo in much of Tokyo, tattoos are everywhere at the Olympics. In 2015, a Japanese tattoo artist was fined $1,400 USD for tattooing 3 customers without a medical license. But in 2020, it was overruled, and the Supreme Court acknowledged tattooing as an art form, rather than a medical procedure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy