Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dwayne Johnson Responds To Celebrities Not Bathing

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne Johnson isn’t down with the recent trend of celebrities not bathing. Recently, stars like Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Jake Gyllenhaal all talked about how they find bathing to be “less necessary at times.” Well, the WWE Superstar wants to make it clear he’s showering multiple times a day. Everyone is going to have a preference, The Rock says he’s gonna kick it with soap and water on the regular. For Kunis and Kutcher, they talked about their kids just running around and only washing them when they see them physically dirty. Other stars have popped up talking about this idea and social media is in shambles. No one is saying that you have to have a set routine like Johnson’s, but this is getting a little bit out of hand judging from the Twitter replies and other posts on Instagram and Facebook. Check out what the Jungle Crusie star had to say down below:

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Elvis Costello
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bathing#Jungle Crusie#Vanity Fair#Chex Mix#Rosasreviews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesComicBook

Dwayne The Rock Johnson Not Appearing In Fast 10 or 11 Confirmed by Producer

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will not be appearing in Fast & Furious 10 or Fast & Furious 11, the final two installments of the main series. Fans have been doubting that The Rock would return to Fast & Furious after his feud with Vin Diesel - and Johnson himself recently indicated that he was indeed done with playing Agent Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious films. Now, Dwayne Johnson's partner at Seven Bucks Productions, Hiram Garcia, is officially letting it be known that The Rock won't be in Fast & Furious when there's still the spinoff sequel Hobbs & Shaw 2 still in the works!
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Dwayne Johnson has “flirted” with starring in a Marvel movie

Next year we’ll finally get to see Dwayne Johnson play a superhero, well, antihero, in the DCEU movie Black Adam. Could we soon see him in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, though? Well, it seems like Marvel Studios and The Rock might not be in a committed relationship yet, they’ve certainly been flirting with each other.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dwayne Johnson quiere a Emily Blunt en Black Adam

The actor has gotten Blunt to confess why he hasn’t made a superhero movie… yet. With the premiere of Jungle Cruise Around the corner, Collider’s Interview Host Steven Weintrub was reunited with his leads. Emily Blunt has rejected numerous comic book movies over the years. His co-star and partner Jungle...
WWEmarketresearchtelecast.com

John Cena wants to face Dwayne Johnson at the movies

Actor John Cena has just joined Fast and Furious and DC Comics and wants to meet Dwayne Johnson as the two clashed in the WWE ring. John Cena Y Dwayne Johnson have in common that both became famous as fighters of WWE and they are also in the prime of their film careers. They have both been in the saga of Fast and Furious and in the movies of DC Comics, where one interprets Peacemaker and the other to Black Adam. So it would be spectacular if they faced each other in an epic fight in any of the franchises.
Johnson County, MOlincolnnewsnow.com

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson showers three times a day

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson showers three times a day. The 49-year-old actor insisted he is the "opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb" following recent revelations from the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Kristen Bell about bathing habits. In response to a fan on Twitter who...
Celebritiesewrestlingnews.com

The Rock Reveals How Many Times A Day He Showers, CM Punk/Mick Foley, More

Several celebrities (Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal) have been in the news lately after revealing how infrequently they shower. The Rock took to Twitter today, revealing that he showers three times a day. He said,. “Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb. Shower (cold) when...
Moviesdallassun.com

Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt on working in 'Jungle Cruise'

Washington [US], July 26 (ANI): Ahead of the release of 'Jungle Cruise', actors Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt shared their experience of working together in the film. For the unversed, Jaume Collet-Serra directorial 'Jungle Cruise' is based on Disney's theme park ride of the same name. The story centres around...
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

A Popular Dwayne Johnson Movie Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Since leaving wrestling behind and embracing acting, Dwayne Johnson has not slowed down one bit in Hollywood. The former WWE star has been a part of some of blockbuster movies, and one movie is moving up the streaming charts. Jumanji: The Next Level, the 2019 sequel to the 2017 film...
CelebritiesPosted by
GQMagazine

Dwayne Johnson Wears the Ultimate Action-Hero Watch

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Hollywood’s beefiest action stars are known for a few things: bludgeoning hordes of bad guys with nothing but their huge muscles, walking away slowly from explosions, and wearing watches from Panerai. In fact, the Italian watch brand owes much of its success to action stars. Before Sylvester Stallone moseyed into a Panerai boutique while filming 1996’s Daylight, the watches were almost completely unknown. The longtime supplier of the Italian Navy had only started selling watches to civilians just a few years earlier, in 1993. After his initial introduction to the pieces, Stallone started passing them out like party favors to his famous and equally swole pals like Arnold Schwarzenegger. Their appeal as an action-hero watch is undeniable: for starters, they’re massive—all the better to strap on a beefy arm. Since Stallone introduced them to the rest of the world, Panerai watches have hung around Hollywood. So of course Dwayne Johnson is extremely familiar with Panerai: he’s worn the brand’s watches in Fast Five and G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Now, he has a couple in his personal collection. Also this week, big horological energy at the NBA Draft.
MoviesHouston Chronicle

Review: ‘Jungle Cruise’ with Dwayne Johnson is a disjointed joyride

One surefire way to know a film isn’t working the way it’s intended is if you notice yourself pondering each individual element rather than being swept away by how they’re working together. That’s the problem with Disney’s new adventure film inspired by a theme park ride, “Jungle Cruise.” Directed by Jaume Collett-Serra and starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, “Jungle Cruise” should be a stew of flavors perfectly blended together, but instead, it’s a salad, each discrete element tossed together, and tossed, and tossed, and tossed again.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Jake Gyllenhaal: Bathing isn't necessary

Jake Gyllenhaal doesn’t think bathing is “necessary”. The ‘Relic’ star has admitted he doesn’t wash his body every day because he believes it’s “helpful for skin maintenance” to allow the body to “naturally clean” itself before taking a bath to freshen up. He told Vanity Fair magazine: “More and more...
CelebritiesPage Six

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis only bathed their kids when they were visibly dirty

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis said in a new interview that that they only gave their kids baths as infants when they could “see the dirt on them.”. “When I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day,” Kunis, 37, said on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

How often should you really shower? Jake Gyllenhaal, Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell spark washing debate

Daily showers are not the done thing in the luxury hills of Hollywood, according to some recent revelations. The internet was left in a state of shock last week when Jake Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair that he finds bathing to be “less necessary at times”. It came after Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher said they only bathe their children when they see dirt. And Kristen Bell has admitted she is a “big fan of waiting for the stink” before washing.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Dwayne Johnson on Working with Black Adam Director

There's so much excitement for Dwayne Johnson's debut as the antihero Black Adam for DC's live-action adaptation of the comic book character, but Johnson himself is more excited about working the film's director (again). The Black Adam film has been in the works for years, with Johnson expressing his desire...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Wants A Jungle Cruise Trilogy

Given his status and standing in the industry, Dwayne Johnson tends to get whatever he wants. One thing that’s become a recurring feature of his career, though, is for sequels to his box office hits being announced before eventually fading into nothingness. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, G.I. Joe: Retaliation,...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Jungle Cruise Landing Career-High Audience Score

Dwayne Johnson doesn’t make movies for the critics, he makes them for his fans. For the most part, the star’s production line of big budget effects-driven blockbusters have hardly set the world on fire when it comes to widespread acclaim and top tier reviews, but they can almost always be guaranteed to do solid business at the box office, such is the global appeal of his onscreen persona and the strength of his brand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy