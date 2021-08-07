2021 Alumnus of the Year goes to PCC graduate Joyce Swimm
PCC CAMPUS – Joyce Swimm, center, accepts the 2021 Pamlico Community College Alumnus of the Year Award during the July 26 meeting of the PCC Foundation Board of Directors. Swimm, a 1996 PCC graduate, currently works as office manager at Pamlico Christian Academy and also serves as co-pastor at The Firehouse Church in Reelsboro with her husband, Garth Swimm Jr. She formerly served as executive director of the Pamlico County Chamber of Commerce.compassnews360.com
