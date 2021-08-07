Box Office: ‘Suicide Squad 2’ Gets Tomb Raider-Trapped With Poor $12.2M Friday
Covid notwithstanding, making a mega-budget sequel to Will Smith's Suicide Squad without Will Smith was always a doomed proposition. Regular readers can probably tell you about the “Tomb Raider Trap,” namely when a much-hyped and anticipated flick becomes a huge hit despite being bad-to-terrible, only for the much-superior sequel to suffer commercially because audiences decided “once bitten, twice shy.” Classic examples include Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life ($156 million worldwide versus $274 million for Tomb Raider), Addams Family Values ($48 million/$191 million), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows ($245 million/$485 million) and The Angry Birds Movie 2 ($147 million/$352 million).www.forbes.com
