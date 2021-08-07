Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Box Office: ‘Suicide Squad 2’ Gets Tomb Raider-Trapped With Poor $12.2M Friday

By Scott Mendelson
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Covid notwithstanding, making a mega-budget sequel to Will Smith's Suicide Squad without Will Smith was always a doomed proposition. Regular readers can probably tell you about the “Tomb Raider Trap,” namely when a much-hyped and anticipated flick becomes a huge hit despite being bad-to-terrible, only for the much-superior sequel to suffer commercially because audiences decided “once bitten, twice shy.” Classic examples include Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life ($156 million worldwide versus $274 million for Tomb Raider), Addams Family Values ($48 million/$191 million), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows ($245 million/$485 million) and The Angry Birds Movie 2 ($147 million/$352 million).

www.forbes.com

Comments / 2

Forbes

Forbes

260K+
Followers
64K+
Post
179M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
David Ayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Box Office#Suicide Squad 2#Covid#Tomb#The Cradle Of Life#Man Of Steel#Justice League#Dawn Of Justice#Warner Bros#Dc Films#Paramount#Hobbs Shaw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
Related
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
MoviesMovieWeb

Here's Why Will Smith's Deadshot Didn't Return in The Suicide Squad

In another universe not far removed from the one we're living in, Will Smith's Deadshot could have been in The Suicide Squad. It just didn't pan out. This comes from the movie's producer, Peter Safran, who reveals that there were discussions to bring the actor back for director James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy latest entry in the franchise.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn is Shocked No One Has Noticed Cameo from Beloved Guardians Actor

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's pretty safe to call James Gunn the undisputed King of comic book films at this point. Not only was he successful in turning the Guardians of the Galaxy from D-list comic book characters into one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most elite teams, but his latest project over at the DC universe The Suicide Squad is also receiving a tremendous amount of support from fans and critics.
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad Fans are Infuriated by James Gunn's Decision to Kill [SPOILERS]

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Warning: if you haven't seen James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, this article contains MAJOR SPOILERS so read at your own risk!. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is finally here and it's already safe to say that it's one of the best comic book film releases of this year. The film sees the director do something that he wasn't allowed to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that is let loose and if you're a fan of films like Watchmen and Deadpool, The Suicide Squad will not disappoint you.
Moviesepicstream.com

Thor 4: Christian Bale Looks Menacing as Gorr the God Butcher in Leaked Set Photos

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Christian Bale will always be Batman in the eyes of superhero and comic book film fans and while he did exceptional work as the caped crusader in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, that doesn't mean that the decorated actor no longer has the ability to deliver a captivating performance in another comic book-centric project. This is why Bale has signed on to star in Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder much to the shock of his avid fans.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Dwayne Johnson issues warning to fellow DC stars after completing Black Adam shoot

Dwayne Johnson has issued a warning to his fellow DC stars after completing work on Black Adam.The Hollywood star has finished work on the superhero film. He was originally set to be introduced as the antagonist in Shazam!, starring Zachary Levi, but will now make his debut in the standalone.Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directs Johnson in new Disney film Jungle Cruise, Black Adam has completed filming, with the wrestler-turned-actor announcing the news on Twitter.“That a wrap on BLACK ADAM,” he wrote, adding: “Incredible journey. Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second. Boundless...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

John Cena & Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Passionately Kiss At ‘Suicide Squad’ LA Premiere — Photos

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh posed for gorgeous photos and flaunted PDA on the red carpet of ‘The Suicide Squad’ premiere as they wore fun and colorful outfits. John Cena, 44, and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh didn’t hide their love for each other when they showed up dressed to impress to the premiere of his latest film, The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles, CA on Aug. 2! The WWE star shared a passionate kiss with the dark-haired beauty as he wore the same red, blue, and white superhero outfit he wears in the movie. She also wowed in a colorful striped metallic dress and strappy black heels.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Jason Statham Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Any Jason Statham fan knows the man is hardly above a sequel or two. He played The Transporter‘s Frank Martin three times, donned a beret for The Expendables trilogy, reprised the role of Deckard Shaw for the fifth time in Fast & Furious 9‘s post-credits scene, Hobbs & Shaw 2 remains in development and The Meg 2 starts shooting next year, even if it remains a crushing disappointment that we’ll never see Chev Chelios again unless Crank 3 rises from the ashes.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Suicide Squad Fans Champion Sylvester Stallone's King Shark for Stealing the Show

The Suicide Squad is out now in theaters and on HBO Max, and King Shark has been trending as one of the movie's standout characters. Though his motion capture was performed by Steve Agee, who also plays Belle Reve warden John Economos, King Shark was voiced by screen legend Sylvester Stallone. The hungry, man-eating anthropomorphic shark emerged as a fan favorite when he first appeared in the trailer and fans seem to now love him that much more after catching the full performance.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Explains Why Joker Isn’t In The Suicide Squad

Jared Leto’s Joker just made a shock return earlier this year in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which continued on from the reappraisal of Leto’s portrayal of Batman’s nemesis that’s been happening over the past couple of years. Don’t expect this to lead to a return to the Suicide Squad franchise, though. Leto won’t be reprising his role from David Ayer’s 2016 flick in this summer’s The Suicide Squad.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Viewers React to Surprise Guardians of the Galaxy Cameo

The Suicide Squad’s secret Guardians of the Galaxy Easter Egg has been spotted by eagle-eyed fans after the movie was released last night. A lot of people were wondering what James Gunn was hiding in his DC Comics film. There are subtle nods elsewhere, but those other actors cast have speaking roles. In this instance, fans are talking about Pom Klementieff popping up to do a little dancing in a cabaret. The Mantis actress is there front and center when Task Force X is looking for The Thinker on their mission. It also helps that with HBO Max available as an option, fans could pause the film and actually get a good long look at the actress in question. Gunn had been saying for a while that there was some sort of Guardians Easter Egg that no one had found so far. It turns out that it was Mantis all along. People on social media were nothing short of overjoyed at being able to identify the nod. Check out what some of them had to say down below.
Moviesepicstream.com

James Gunn Cries Foul on Iron Man Recasting Tweet: "This is Bullshit"

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe collectively believe that there can only be one actor who has the ability to flawlessly portray the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man and that is none other than Robert Downey Jr. who flawlessly took on the role. The...
Inside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Margot Robbie and James Gunn Are Baffled

Margot Robbie Updates: The internet has recently been very much obsessed with Margot Robbie’s feet after she was the guest at the Jimmy Kimmel Live Show. Although the star is flattered by the Internet’s obsession, director James Gunn is extremely confused about it. They appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s Live Show...
Moviestoofab.com

These Actors Left Big Hollywood Movies Right In The Middle of Working On Them

"I just showed up on set, and I had gotten it wrong." Releasing a major motion picture takes a lot of hard work but even when the cast and crew devote all of their time and effort to their role, things don't always go as planned. From the moment the script is finished to the day the film finally hits theaters, there’s undoubtedly a few bumps in the road. And along the way, some of the film’s actors realize the project just isn’t for them.
MoviesNME

James Gunn reveals the one ‘Suicide Squad’ character he couldn’t kill off

James Gunn has opened up about the one Suicide Squad character that he couldn’t bring himself to kill off in his latest film. While Gunn kills off several characters in the opening scene of his latest film, The Suicide Squad, he revealed to Variety that there was one character he couldn’t bring himself to kill, even though it was in his original plan to do so.

Comments / 2

Community Policy