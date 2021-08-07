Cancel
Politics

Citizen Has Two Simple Asks of the Ashland City Council – Kelly Marcotulli

By Chronicle Editor
theashlandchronicle.com
 3 days ago

My appeal to the Ashland City Council at their business meeting- I am here again to ask for your help on behalf of the many in this town who currently become physically sick from the intensity of wireless technology. The reason for that is EMFs are ubiquitous and debilitating. I can’t go in to the downtown area due to the high levels of radiation emitted by all the many wireless transmitters. To this point, I have emailed you all a letter from Dr. Magda Havas, a specialist in electro-sensitivity. In the letter she explains the results of the readings of our own downtown area. Ashland falls often in the red zone, a color indicative of a highly toxic level of radiation.

