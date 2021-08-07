Citizen Has Two Simple Asks of the Ashland City Council – Kelly Marcotulli

Two residents of Ward 1 in Lincoln City, Fernando Garza and Elaine Starmer, have thrown their hats in to be on the city council. With the resignation of Diana Hinton in April, the council has been one seat short. Earlier this year, a special election was held to fill the vacancy left when then Dick Anderson was elected to the state senate. After elected to finish Senator Anderson’s term, Mayor Susan Wahlke told The News Guard in May that she hoped to address the Ward 1 vacancy right away through appointment rather than expend the cost for an election, but ultimately the council voted otherwise. The election for Ward 1 will be held on September 21. The person who captures the most votes will fulfill the term until December 31, 2024. The News Guard asked both the same questions, and here are their responses: