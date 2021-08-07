SUNY Chancellor Discusses $24 Million Investment in Mental Health Services
The State University of New York recently announced that it is investing $24 million to provide more mental health services for students who will be returning to campus this fall and may be suffering from some social anxiety due to the COVID-19 shutdown. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said during his appearance this week at Jamestown Community College that a lot of students who dealt with social isolation may now be dealing with the opposite problem...chautauquatoday.com
