Around the Farm 8/6/21: Everyone is Awesome!

By Tony Lastoria
indiansbaseballinsider.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACL – Cubs 5, Indians 4 (Completion of July 16th game) ACL – Indians 17, Cubs 8 (F/7) DSL – Athletics 5, Indians Blue 5 (S/5) DSL – Indians Red 3, Cubs Blue 6 (F/5) Will Benson (Akron, CF): 2/3, 2 HR – Benson lead off game two last night with a solo home run to give Akron the early lead. Luckily for the Ducks offense, they didn’t need anymore than that, but Benson provided more despite that with another solo home run to lead off the sixth. He didn’t play in game one.

indiansbaseballinsider.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 122

I love when something I write ages well. My wife enjoys it even more when I make a proclamation and it turns out to be false a short time later. This is the burden of someone who always talks like they know everything about everything. For those who weren’t taking notes, I referenced the famous Mike Ditka quote when he said that his team may not win another game. In fairness, I said that in any other sport but baseball I’d be wondering if this team would be wondering that. So I said that obviously this team would win games, but how many more?
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Carted Off After Taking Line Drive To The Head

Oakland A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt had to be carted off the field during Tuesday night’s game after he was hit in the head by a line drive. In the bottom of the second, Bassitt, 32, delivered a pitch to White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Goodwin made solid contact on the ball and lined it upfield. Disaster ensued.
MLBchatsports.com

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/6/21

New York Daily News | Kristie Ackert: Anthony Rizzo is the toast of New York — and will be featured in this post in a moment — after his first week with the Yankees saw him post an OPS north of 1.300. Meanwhile, the guy who led MLB in home runs just last year has struggled with injury all season, and even though Luke Voit homered on Wednesday night in a rehab start, it’s hard to see a role for him on the major league club. The Yankees will have to make a decision on him soon, whether that’s a creative MLB lineup or optioning him to Triple-A, but if Voit is healthy, we’ve seen that he can hit with the best.
Baseballindiansbaseballinsider.com

Around the Farm 8/6/21: Tena takes care of business

Jose Tena (Lake County, SS); 2-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI – Tena began the Captains’ scoring with a two-run blast to right-center in the first that gave the Eastlake nine all the runs they would need and finished it with a line drive single to center to score CF and number nine hitter Quentin Holmes.
Bronx, NYchatsports.com

8/6/21: Open Game Thread

A battle of southpaws of very different sorts is on the docket in the Bronx tonight. The Yankees will be giving LHP Wandy Peralta his first MLB start after 242 appearances from the bullpen, as part of a bullpen-heavy effort with the club reeling from injuries and positive COVID-19 tests. The Seattle Mariners have their lefty-swatting lineup out, which is to say Luis Torrens higher in the order than Jarred Kelenic or Cal Raleigh, but it’s fair to expect a wide array of arms from New York’s finest tonight.
Dallas, TXLone Star Ball

Minor league update for 8/6/21

Down East rolled out Mason Englert, and Englert was terrific, throwing five shutout innings, striking out five, walking one and allowing one hit. Jayce Easley went two for four with a homer and a walk. Thomas Saggese had a single, a triple and a stolen base. Luisangel Acuna had a single and a stolen base. Angel Aponte and Keithron Moss each had a hit and a stolen base. Daniel Mateo had a pair of hits.
Baseballindiansbaseballinsider.com

Around the Farm 8/8/21: Columbus two-man shut out leads the way

Triple-A – Omaha Storm Chasers 0, Columbus Clippers 4. High-A – Lansing Lugnuts 12, Lake County Captains 4. Logan Allen (Columbus, RP): 5 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 6 K, 0 BB – Allen allowed singles in each of his first two innings of relief before throwing a perfect seventh. He then gave up a double in the eighth, but struck out three of his last four batters faced to maintain the Clippers shut out. It Could be a bit strange to see the first reliever in the game last longer than the starter and grab the win, but this was Allen’s first relief appearance of 2021 after making 17 starts between Cleveland and Columbus. Interestingly enough, it was his second appearance of at least five innings without a run scoring and best outing of the season.
indiansbaseballinsider.com

Around the Farm 8/10/21: Alaska is in Arizona

ACL – Indians 5, Angels 2. DSL – Indians Blue 3, Rays1 2 (Susp 4, Rescheduled 9/3) Jose Tena (Lake County, SS): 3/5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R – The Captains only big inning of the night was in the first and got going when Tena singled after the first two batters walked. Tena advanced to third on an error and scored on a Victor Nova single to end the scoring. He then homered to lead off the eighth, then doubled with two outs in the ninth, but was unable to score.
Baseballindiansbaseballinsider.com

Around The Farm 8/12/21: Rain can’t keep a good duck down

Triple-A – Toledo Mud Hens at Columbus Clippers (RAINED OUT) Rookie – Arizona Complex League White Sox 9, Arizona Complex League Indians 8 (7 innings – scheduled) Rookie – Dominican Summer League Red Sox Red at Dominican Summer league Indians Blue (RAINED OUT) Rookie – Dominican Summer League Indians Red...
Baseballindiansbaseballinsider.com

Around the Farm 8/14/21: Double-header the fun

Triple-A: Columbus Clippers 4, Toledo Mud Hens 2 (Game 1) Triple-A: Columbus Clippers 4, Toledo Mud Hens 1 (Game 2) Double-A: Reading Fightin Phils 7, Akron RubberDucks 4 (Game 1) High-A: West Michigan Whitecaps 2, Lake County Captains 0 (Game 1) High-A: Lake County Captains 4, West Michigan Whitecaps 3...
MLBindiansbaseballinsider.com

Clippers’ Notebook 8/16/21: Cody Morris dazzles in second Triple-A start as Clippers split series with Toledo

The Clippers started slow this past week against the visiting Toledo Mud Hens. Columbus dropped the first three games of the six game series before winning the last three, including a doubleheader on Saturday. In the first of the two Saturday games, Cody Morris made the start, pitching four scoreless and hitless innings on the way to the Clippers’ first win of the week.
Baseballindiansbaseballinsider.com

RubberDucks Notebook (8/17/21): Power surge propels ‘Ducks to series win in Reading

Image: TCP Photography/Courtesy Lake County Captains. The Akron RubberDucks (56-33) separated themselves from the pack by taking five games out of six against the Reading Fightin’ Phils (34-56) this week. Akron has given themselves a small cushion to work with as the season winds down and holds a 2.5-game advantage over two other teams. The Bowie Baysox and Portland Sea Dogs both sit at 53-35 with five series left in the 2021 regular season.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Pops fifth homer

Vazquez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run during a 5-3 loss to the Yankees in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. The catcher briefly gave the Red Sox their only lead of the game when he took Jordan Montgomery deep in the fifth inning for his fifth long ball of the year. Vazquez snapped a 34-game power drought with the blast, and on the season he's batting .256 with 38 runs, 38 RBI and eight steals through 103 contests.
MLBFrankfort Times

Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs

Cubs third. Kyle Hendricks called out on strikes. Rafael Ortega walks. Frank Schwindel doubles to deep left field. Rafael Ortega scores. Ian Happ singles to left field. Frank Schwindel to third. Patrick Wisdom grounds out to shortstop. Ian Happ out at second.
Baseballindiansbaseballinsider.com

Around The Farm 8/18/21: Jones lifts Clippers to win with late RBI

Triple-A – Columbus Clippers 7, Omaha Storm Chasers 5 (10 innings) Jhonkensy Noel (Lake County, DH): 0-4, 3 K – It was an underwhelming performance, but his promotion was one of the biggest stories of the week in the Indians’ farm system. Nolan Jones (Columbus, 3B): 2-5, 2 R, 1...

