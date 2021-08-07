Around the Farm 8/6/21: Everyone is Awesome!
ACL – Cubs 5, Indians 4 (Completion of July 16th game) ACL – Indians 17, Cubs 8 (F/7) DSL – Athletics 5, Indians Blue 5 (S/5) DSL – Indians Red 3, Cubs Blue 6 (F/5) Will Benson (Akron, CF): 2/3, 2 HR – Benson lead off game two last night with a solo home run to give Akron the early lead. Luckily for the Ducks offense, they didn’t need anymore than that, but Benson provided more despite that with another solo home run to lead off the sixth. He didn’t play in game one.indiansbaseballinsider.com
