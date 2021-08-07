Around the Farm 8/6/21: Everyone is Awesome!

I love when something I write ages well. My wife enjoys it even more when I make a proclamation and it turns out to be false a short time later. This is the burden of someone who always talks like they know everything about everything. For those who weren’t taking notes, I referenced the famous Mike Ditka quote when he said that his team may not win another game. In fairness, I said that in any other sport but baseball I’d be wondering if this team would be wondering that. So I said that obviously this team would win games, but how many more?