Albany, NY

Letter: Albany, Schenectady, Troy right to join forces against zombie properties

By to the editor
Times Union
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news the three largest cities in the Capital Region have come together to hold financial institutions accountable for their zombie properties (“Cities join forces to sue lenders over 'zombie' properties," July 29), sends a clear and powerful message that the Capital Region will no longer tolerate bearing the true cost that these properties impose on neighborhoods, taxpayers and municipalities.

Politics
