Back to school Apple sale: deals on iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watch and more

By Mackenzie Frazier
TechRadar
 2 days ago
We're rounding up this weekend's best back to school Apple sales from Amazon, which include fantastic deals on iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, and the Apple Watch 6. Some highlighted offers from Amazon include the best-selling AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $197 (was $249), a massive $69 discount on the Apple Watch 6, and the powerful MacBook Air on sale for a record-low price of $899 (was $999).

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

