Back to school Apple sale: deals on iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watch and more
We're rounding up this weekend's best back to school Apple sales from Amazon, which include fantastic deals on iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, and the Apple Watch 6. Some highlighted offers from Amazon include the best-selling AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $197 (was $249), a massive $69 discount on the Apple Watch 6, and the powerful MacBook Air on sale for a record-low price of $899 (was $999).www.techradar.com
Comments / 0