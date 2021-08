NOW ON ALL GAMING CONSOLES! Loralyn (Julie Dray) is a translator living in London, trying to make a name for herself. However, during a call with some clients, she accidentally reads from an ancient book and unleashes a demon into her home. Now, she must deal with this threat while keeping her mentally unstable father and unborn child safe from the terrors that have been released into the world. Told through the literal lenses of the security cameras placed throughout her house, Night Book tells the story of Loralyn fighting these monsters as she tries to get her life back on track.