Malatras Announces EOP Student Ambassador Program to help students succeed in college

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced a new program on Thursday geared toward having students mentor other students. The Student Ambassador program at SUNY will designate 20 Educational Opportunity Program student ambassadors to mentor other students, create a student support network of EOP students across the SUNY system, advise the Chancellor on strengthening the program, and help recruit more students into the EOP. The program was proposed by student leader Giovanni Harvey as a way to build on the success of EOP by strengthening peer mentorship for students from historically excluded and underserved backgrounds.