Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Malatras Announces EOP Student Ambassador Program to help students succeed in college

By Dispatch Newsroomoneidadispatch
Troy Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbany, N.Y. — State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras recently announced a new Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) Student Ambassador program at SUNY that will designate 20 EOP student ambassadors to mentor other students, create a student EOP support network of EOP students across the SUNY System, advise the Chancellor on strengthening the program, and help recruit more students into EOP.

www.troyrecord.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny College#College Education#Suny Albany#The Suny System#Eop Student Ambassadors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
CollegesWKRC

Community college wipes out $5 million in student debt

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (NEWS 12/CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - A community college in New Jersey has announced the institution will be wiping out $5 million in student debt. Bergen Community College will use some of the COVID-19 pandemic relief funding to waive past-due tuition bills for over 2,000 students enrolled during the pandemic.
Collegesrochesterfirst.com

SUNY announces new task force to help students with disabilities

NEW YORK (WWTI) — State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced a new SUNY-wide Empowering Students with Disability Task Force to help address challenges faced by students with disabilities on campus. The task force will provide additional educational opportunities for individuals with disabilities. The task force will be...
Palatine, ILfox32chicago.com

Harper College launches scholarship program for students in need

PALATINE, Ill. - Harper College is using a massive donation to create a scholarship for students in need. The Igniting Paths to Success Scholarship covers full tuition, fees and books for 1,000 students with financial need. According to the Daily Herald, the scholarships will be funded with half of an...
Albany, NYinformnny.com

SUNY announces new program designed to mentor students

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced a new program on Thursday geared toward having students mentor other students. The Student Ambassador program at SUNY will designate 20 Educational Opportunity Program student ambassadors to mentor other students, create a student support network of EOP students across the SUNY system, advise the Chancellor on strengthening the program, and help recruit more students into the EOP. The program was proposed by student leader Giovanni Harvey as a way to build on the success of EOP by strengthening peer mentorship for students from historically excluded and underserved backgrounds.
CollegesMiami Herald

Here’s how to help your student with disabilities prepare for college

Summer is a busy time for high school juniors. They’re getting ready to say goodbye to school as they know it and they’re researching colleges, visiting campuses and trying to figure out what college fits their needs. Planning is an important part of this process, but for parents and guardians...
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

Bakersfield College helps high school students achieve AA degree with Early College Program

The Early College Program at Bakersfield College seems to be making it the norm for Bakersfield high school students to graduate with two degrees. The program, according to the program director Kylie Campbell, aims to help high school students work toward getting their AA, while simultaneously working on receiving their high school diploma. The goal is to gets students ahead in their educational careers by at least two years.
Collegesourcommunitynow.com

Alamo Colleges expands scholarship program, making higher education a reality for hundreds more San Antonio-area students

SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 3,000 more Bexar County high schoolers will be allowed to apply for tuition-free schooling at an Alamo College next year. The system's board of trustees voted this week to expand its crown scholarship program, called the Alamo Promise. The initiative targets graduates from high schools in areas of need with traditionally-low college attendance rates.
Dearborn, MIhfcc.edu

New MI-PAT initiative helps students succeed through math

MI-PAT is a multi-year collaboration between the Michigan College Access Network, the Michigan Center for Student Success, and the Michigan Community College Association. The Kresge Foundation, a private philanthropic organization headquartered in Troy, is funding this collaboration. MI-PAT leverages the creative energies of colleges such as HFC and high schools...
Clatsop County, ORThe Astorian

Federal funding helps low-income college students

Clatsop Community College received key funding that will allow the school to continue to serve low-income and first-generation students for the next five years. The college announced Wednesday it had received a Talent Search $372,238 grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Talent Search is one of the Federal TRIO Programs. The college has received federal funds for the outreach program for the past 30 years.
Valhalla, NYsunywcc.edu

Westchester Community College Uses CARES Act and CRRSAA Act Funds to Help Students Persevere and Succeed

Westchester Community College announces that it has far exceeded federal requirements in the distribution of student aid funding provided by the CARES Act. Westchester Community College has distributed over $6 million in emergency financial aid grants to more than 3,400 students through federal CARES Act funding. WCC received $7.2 million in total CARES Act funding to be used equally for student aid and institutional support. The college decided to direct two-thirds of its Institutional CARES Act award towards direct student aid. As a result, student grants represent 83% of WCC’s overall CARES Act allocation, far surpassing the federal minimum requirement of 50%.
Orland Park, ILtribuneledgernews.com

Orland Park studying internship program for college students

Aug. 3—An internship program for college undergraduate and graduate students which could ultimately serve as a pipeline for hiring new talent is being studied by Orland Park officials. Discussion Monday initially focused on bringing on college students who would begin internships commencing with the start of the fall semester, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy