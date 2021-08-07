SC Anglican Diocese announces final three candidates for bishop
From health crises to political and cultural divides, faith communities have long had to grapple with the unique ways these issues impact houses of worship. The new bishop of the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina will have his plate full when he assumes leadership of the diocese's 53 congregations in 2022 amid a backdrop of COVID-19, racial and political divides nationally and locally, and an ongoing decline of church affiliation.www.postandcourier.com
Comments / 0