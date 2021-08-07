Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

SC Anglican Diocese announces final three candidates for bishop

By Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. rdennis@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom health crises to political and cultural divides, faith communities have long had to grapple with the unique ways these issues impact houses of worship. The new bishop of the Anglican Diocese of South Carolina will have his plate full when he assumes leadership of the diocese's 53 congregations in 2022 amid a backdrop of COVID-19, racial and political divides nationally and locally, and an ongoing decline of church affiliation.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
City
Charleston, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christ Church#Church Of Christ#Sc Anglican#St Paul S Church#The Corp Of Cadets#St Alban#Anglican Chapel#St Andrew#Trinity Church#Warner#The Diocesan Convention#Zoom#The College Of Bishops#The Anglican Church#The College Of Bishop#Gospel#St Helena#Standing Committee#Americans#Gallup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy