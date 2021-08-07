Cancel
Raptors plan to retire Kyle Lowry's No. 7 jersey when his career ends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uh0vW_0bKqBAtf00
The Raptors plan to retire Lowry's No. 7 jersey, which would mark the first such player honor for the franchise. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors plan to honor Kyle Lowry with a permanent position in the rafters when his career ends.

According to The Athletic's Jared Weiss, the Raptors plan to retire Lowry's No. 7 jersey, which would mark the first such player honor for the franchise.

"He will retire as a Raptor and his number will absolutely go up there," Raptors chairman Larry Tanenbaum told Weiss. "The honor will be the first one (for the Raptors) and I love Kyle. I love his leadership. I love his intelligence. I love his passion."

Lowry didn't begin his career with the Raptors, splitting his first six NBA seasons between the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets before being traded to Toronto in July 2012. However, he became a superstar for the club over his nine seasons, earning six All-Star selections and winning an NBA title in 2019.

Lowry also tallied 10,540 points, the second-most in team history and exits the club with the franchise record in three-pointers, assists and steals.

The Miami Heat acquired Lowry in a sign-and-trade with the Raptors earlier this week. The 35-year-old later showed his love and appreciation for Toronto in a full-page ad in The Toronto Star.

In addition, Lowry posted a lengthy Instagram post with the caption, "Thank u for everything, Toronto, Canada."

