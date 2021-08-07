Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Solar screens on windows reduce heat inside house

By Mike Klimek
reviewjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I bought a house with bedrooms that face the south side of the house. During the summer, the heat in those rooms is brutal. They already have ceiling fans, but I am wondering if putting up some solar screens would help. A: Solar screens are a great idea. They...

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

